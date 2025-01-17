Lewis Hamilton tipped to take “Ferrari to the next level”

Lewis Hamilton can be responsible for edging Ferrari even closer to championships, a former stalwart of the team claims.

Last year, Ferrari overhauled Red Bull to finish as runners-up behind McLaren in the constructors’ championship.

Charles Leclerc finished third, and Carlos Sainz fifth, in the drivers’ standings, after winning a combined five grands prix.

Hamilton’s arrival for 2025 ups the ante for the famous Italian team who haven’t won a drivers’ title since Kimi Raikkonen’s in 2007.

“I am a massive fan of Lewis. I love him, and what he does for the sport, and what he does outside of the sport,” Rob Smedley, a former Ferrari engineer during their golden period, told the Red Flags podcast.

“I am so happy that he’s going to Ferrari.

“I think it’s right. It’s weird for all of us when a driver of that stature changes team, after so much success with another team.

“You’ll soon get over that.

“In the first couple of months of the season he’ll be a Ferrari driver and it’ll be like he has always been a Ferrari driver."

'No negative' of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move

“It’s good for the sport. There is no negative, no downside.

“If he can win his eighth championship as a Ferrari driver, it’s a fairytale.

“Lewis will drive the team onto the next level to make them a consistent team.

“Lewis leaving has opened the door for another really strong talent to come into the sport. I’m happy about that.

“kimi Antonelli is a strong young charger.

“I see no downsides, only upsides here. I am glad that Lewis has done it.”

Hamilton will partner with Leclerc in a thrilling duo. He will test the Ferrari for the first time next week in Italy, albeit an older version of their F1 machine.

His decision to quit Mercedes ends three seasons of driving a car that was unable to consistently keep pace with he the frontrunners.

Hamilton has the chance to break the record of seven drivers’ titles that he currently shares with Michael Schumacher.