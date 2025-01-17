Helmut Marko names axed F1 star his “biggest mistake” as Red Bull advisor

Helmut Marko names his "biggest mistake" from during his time in F1.

Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko has named signing Nyck De Vries his “biggest mistake” as Red Bull’s F1 advisor.

Marko has played a key role at Red Bull since 2005, looking after their junior programme.

The Austrian is often responsible for deciding which young drivers are signed to the team and who makes their F1 debut with Racing Bulls (formerly AlphaTauri and Toro Rosso).

Following Pierre Gasly’s decision to leave the team at the end of 2022 for Alpine, Red Bull faced a driver shortage.

They refused to give the seat to any of their junior drivers, opting to sign De Vries.

De Vries scored points in his one-off appearance for Williams in place of Alex Albon at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix.

However, the Dutchman struggled to perform when given the full-time seat for 2023.

Daniel Ricciardo ultimately replaced him after just 10 races.

“My biggest mistake? No doubt about it, it’s Nyck De Vries,” Marko told Autosprint.

“He did very well on his debut for Williams in Monza. But once he got to AlphaTauri, he didn’t progress.

“He had an incredible track record, FIA F2 champion, also Formula E world champion, but with us the stopwatch said Nyck was the wrong choice. And in trying to go faster, he made mistakes.”

Marko and Red Bull have learned from their mistakes, opting to promote from within for F1 2025.

Liam Lawson has replaced Sergio Perez alongside Max Verstappen, while Isack Hadjar has joined Yuki Tsunoda at RB.

Red Bull’s successful junior programme

Red Bull’s junior programme has been incredibly successful.

Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen came through it, winning multiple world titles with Red Bull.

Ricciardo won seven of his eight races with the team, while Gasly was victorious with their junior outfit in 2020.

Carlos Sainz left the Red Bull family to enjoy a great career with Renault, McLaren, and, more recently, Ferrari.

Eight drivers on the current F1 grid have been part of the Red Bull junior programme at some point in their careers.

Verstappen, Sainz, Gasly, Albon, Tsunoda, Hadjar, Lawson and Jack Doohan are the eight drivers.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
11m ago
Triumph retains Luke Stapleford for 2025 British Supersport title push
2025 Macadam Triumph Factory Racing. Credit: Triumph.
F1 News
28m ago
Helmut Marko names axed F1 star his “biggest mistake” as Red Bull advisor
Helmut Marko
F1 News
31m ago
Aston Martin’s brutal admission about worrying development trend
Fernando Alonso
F1 News
1h ago
New Aston Martin F1 boss explains organisational reshuffle
Andy Cowell is Aston Martin's new team principal
MotoGP News
1h ago
Romano Albesiano makes HRC 'debut', Aleix Espargaro teases 2025 Honda at private Buriram test
Aleix Espargaro taking part in private Buriram test (@AleixEspargaro, Instagram)

More News

MotoGP Feature
2h ago
Braking an Aprilia weakness? “Barcelona changed my mind” - Fabiano Sterlacchini
Aleix Espargaro, Alex Marquez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton tipped to take “Ferrari to the next level”
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
4h ago
Marco Bezzecchi: “Now if I say some bullshit, it’s a problem!”
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
MotoGP Feature
4h ago
Finger pointed at Ducati's biggest threat as new season looms
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP News
7h ago
“Hungover” Jorge Martin: “Front feeling incredible” on Aprilia MotoGP debut
Jorge Martin, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test