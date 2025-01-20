Footage emerges of Lando Norris’ £2million Ferrari F40 crashing in Monaco

A Ferrari F40, owned by McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris, spun out of control before crashing in Monaco.

Norris wasn’t behind the wheel of the Ferrari as he was on holiday.

A video has surfaced online, showing Norris’ car spinning out before clattering the barriers.

Significant damage was sustained to the left rear of the Ferrari.

The car is valued at approximately £2m and is just one of 1,311 built between 1987 and 1992.

In December, Norris was seen driving the F40 during a shopping trip in Monte Carlo.

However, the driver behind the wheel of the crash is still unknown.

The legendary Ferrari supercar likely caught the driver out, with the turbo lag causing an unexpected kick at the rear.

Imagine being abroad and someone crashes your car like this 😭

🎥: thanosofmonaco TikTok pic.twitter.com/O40MgoTF7S — Veronique (@f1vero) January 18, 2025

The turbo lag probably led to the spin and eventual crash.

This footage comes after another video surfaced showing another F40 crash, but this time in the UK.

Not far from London, the highest-mileage F40 in existence suffered a hefty crash. It hit a pole before ending up on its side.

Unlike Norris’ car, this F40 suffered significantly more damage.

According to some reports, a Ferrari service technician crashed it during a test drive.