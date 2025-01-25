Toto Wolff makes “very close” F1 cost cap admission after crash-strewn 2024

"At the end of the year, we had to do without some upgrades in aerodynamics and mechanics because there was simply no money left to produce the corresponding parts..."

Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff has revealed Mercedes were “very close” to breaching F1’s cost cap following a crash-strewn end to the 2024 season.

Three major crashes during the back end of the 2024 season put a strain on Mercedes due to a lack of spare parts.

Kimi Antonelli’s crash at Monza and two George Russell crashes later in the season put Mercedes in a predicament.

Russell was forced to run a ‘Miami-spec’ floor in Mexico following his crash in Friday practice.

Not only did it impact Mercedes’ on-track performance, but it also left them in a difficult financial position.

Wolff confirmed that it had significant implications for their financial spending for the year.

“Very close. You can’t build up a big egg nest,” Wolff told AMuS. “It’s more the case that you overshoot at the beginning of the year and then start to save.

“At the end of the year, we had to do without some upgrades in aerodynamics and mechanics because there was simply no money left to produce the corresponding parts.

“The accidents at the end of the season really get you into trouble. Kimi [Antonelli] in Monza, George [Russell] in Austin and Mexico. At one point we only had one set of a certain type of wing.

“In Mexico we couldn’t go back to the old aero specification because there were no spares available. There was no money left within the cost limit for new ones.”

A new chapter for Mercedes in 2025

Mercedes go into 2025 without Lewis Hamilton in one of their cars.

Instead, 18-year-old wonderkid Andrea Kimi Antonelli will make his F1 debut for the team alongside Russell.

Mercedes have struggled to get to grips with F1’s current regulations in the ‘ground effect era’.

While Mercedes took four wins last year, they were miles off the pace compared to the top three in the standings.

Mercedes have lacked consistency, often left scratching their heads amid their varied performance levels.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1s ago
Fabio di Giannantonio at “85%”, Superbike at Mandalika next
Fabio di Giannantonio
MotoGP News
12m ago
Franco Morbidelli: “I'm looking for P3-2-1”
Franco Morbidelli
F1 News
1h ago
Michael Schumacher era “hostile, you didn’t talk to anybody”
Michael Schumacher
MotoGP News
2h ago
MotoGP 2025: Every team's livery revealed
Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 VR46 livery
MotoGP News
2h ago
di Giannantonio will try to “disturb the fight” between “under pressure” Bagnaia, Marquez
Fabio di Giannantonio

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
FIRST LOOK: Rossi details as Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli unwrap 2025 VR46 MotoGP colours
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 VR46 livery
F1 News
3h ago
Toto Wolff makes “very close” F1 cost cap admission after crash-strewn 2024
Toto Wolff
MotoGP News
4h ago
WATCH LIVE: VR46 presents 2025 MotoGP livery for Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli
2025 VR46 MotoGP launch live stream
F1 News
5h ago
Max Verstappen “nervously waiting” to see if Red Bull can recover without Adrian Newey
Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey
MotoGP News
5h ago
Jorge Martin on Marc Marquez: “I saw the data, you say ‘damn’...”
Marc Marquez