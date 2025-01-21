Lewis Hamilton set for Angela Cullen reunion at Ferrari as rumours continue to swirl

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen could be reunited at Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season.

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen
Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen are set to join forces once again at Ferrari.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Cullen will reunite with Hamilton as the seven-time world champion embarks on his new adventure in Italy.

Cullen was a trusted member of Hamilton’s inner circle during his time at Mercedes, fulfilling the role as his physiotherapist.

The Kiwi was by Hamilton’s side across F1 race weekends between 2016 and 2023, up until her shock exit.

Cullen and Hamilton parted ways on the eve of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Since then, Cullen has been seen working in IndyCar alongside fellow New Zealander Marcus Armstrong.

Rumours of Cullen returning to work with Hamilton are nothing new then.

Earlier this month, speculation was sent into overdrive after Cullen and Hamilton posted photographs via Instagram of them up in the snowy mountains, participating in winter sports.

There was no evidence that they were on the same trip together, although Cullen added to the rumours by including a ‘44’ flag in the background of her photo.

Shortly after, Cullen deactivated her Instagram account.

It seems now Cullen will return to F1 as Hamilton makes the seismic move to Ferrari.

As per the report, Cullen will be “staying in Fiorano, down the road from the Scuderia’s front gates”. 

What has Hamilton said about Cullen?

Hamilton has continued to laud Cullen for the role she played in his F1 career.

Following her departure, he said: “For the last seven years Angela has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself," Hamilton said at the time.

“I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her. So today I hope you’ll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams.

“Thank you for everything Ang, I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you.”

