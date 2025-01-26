Lewis Hamilton backed to be “hungry enough” for F1 title assault with Ferrari

Ex-F1 driver Johnny Herbert is adamant Lewis Hamilton is “hungry enough” to mount a title charge with Ferrari provided he’s given the tools to do so.

It’s been a historic week for Hamilton, who visited Ferrari’s base at Maranello for the first time.

Not only did Hamilton meet a significant portion of Ferrari’s staff, he also got to drive one of their F1 cars for the first time.

Hamilton was in action at the team’s home track at Fiorano, driving the 2023 F1 challenger on Wednesday.

It was a landmark occasion, with Hamilton’s parents present, and Ferrari’s adoring Tifosi lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the seven-time world champion.

Speaking to Casinoutanspelpaus.io, Herbert backed Hamilton to be more motivated, given the Ferrari package is likely to be superior to what he faced at Mercedes last year.

“The motivation at Ferrari and with a good car that can give him the speed that he needs to beat everybody else, Lewis Hamilton can definitely win another championship,” Herbert said.

“The motivation is going to be one thing. The motivation he’s going to get from the car is definitely improved with fewer little mistakes. I could probably criticise Hamilton a bit and say there have been more mistakes from him than I’ve seen before, but I think the situation at Mercedes didn’t help.

“Last year, we saw him produce some brilliant racing in the last couple of races, he was really strong. Hamilton is definitely hungry enough for the title now, it’s down to Fred Vasseur to give him the car that he can actually achieve in.

“2025 is a good opportunity for Ferrari to improve from what they had in 2024, and come with a much more competitive package for 2025. It just may be the right timing, but then going further forward for 2026, where it’s the same thing, it's still about getting the car right.”

Hamilton tasked with ending Ferrari’s title drought

Hamilton will be aiming to end Ferrari’s long title drought, which stretches back to 2008.

Ferrari went close in 2024, finishing just 13 points behind McLaren in the constructors’ championship.

The Scuderia were left to rue a mid-season upgrade that curtailed their season.

An update in Barcelona resulted in the porpoising phenomenon returning, putting them behind Red Bull, McLaren, and Mercedes in the pecking order.

While they turned things around with another upgrade at Monza, it was ultimately too late, given the ground they had lost to McLaren.