Alessandro Alunni Bravi lands new job at McLaren

Alessandro Alunni Bravi has joined McLaren as their new Chief Business Affairs Officer.

He left his role as Sauber’s team representative when Jonathan Wheatley arrived as their new team principal.

It hasn’t taken Alunni Bravi long to find a new job in the F1 paddock.

Now a part of the McLaren Racing Executive Team, he will report into CEO Zak Brown and begin the job on February 1, 2025.

The newly created role will see Alunni Bravi work across “executive leadership across a range of McLaren Racing business matters including legal, driver development, commercial, driver contract management and rights holders/governing body management”.

He will also take charge of the McLaren Driver Development programme, from Stephanie Carlin. Carlin is staying at McLaren.

McLaren boss Brown said: “I’m delighted to have Alessandro joining us with his extensive expertise and motorsport background.

“Alongside managing our legal and driver development functions, he will also provide invaluable support on all professional driver business management matters, racing governance activities across our various rights holders and governing body relationships and broad business support to all our racing series as needed. We look forward to welcoming him to the McLaren Racing family in February.

“I’d also like to thank Steve for his contribution to McLaren Racing’s success over the last two seasons and I wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Alunni Bravi said: “McLaren is a team I have been a huge fan of my whole life, and it therefore sparks special emotions personally to have the opportunity to now work with such an amazing group of people. I’m so grateful to be joining such a great organisation with the values and culture that are so clear to see from the outside.

“I want to reward the trust and confidence that Zak and the Board have put in me by giving my full dedication and effort to help contribute to the continued success, as I believe teamwork is key to everything.

“I am so happy to be joining a team that I truly believe sets the benchmark in F1 both on and off the track, and I can’t wait to get started at the beginning of February.”