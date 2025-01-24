Martin Brundle delivers Lewis Hamilton “lost an edge with age” verdict

F1 commentator Martin Brundle thinks Lewis Hamilton has “lost an edge with age” but sees the seven-time world champion as more than good enough to win titles still.

It’s been a historic week for Hamilton, who visited Ferrari’s factory at Maranello for the first time on Monday.

After several introductory team meetings and a first simulator session, Hamilton took to the track for Ferrari for the first time at Fiorano, driving their 2023 F1 challenger.

Unsurprisingly, Hamilton’s first week with the team has caught the attention of everyone, with a photograph of him standing in front of Enzo Ferrari’s legendary old home breaking the record for an F1-related post receiving the most ‘likes’ on Instagram.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Brundle was quizzed about Hamilton and whether he still has what it takes to compete among the best in F1.

“Let’s imagine Silverstone last year,” Brundle said. “When he had a chance to win the British Grand Prix, he won it. He won in Spa but that was a little bit lucky because George got disqualified.

“Lewis was extraordinary all through practice in Las Vegas and then fluffed it in qualifying, something he didn’t used to do much, and then was extraordinary in the race. I think the speed is there.

"Do I think the best of Lewis Hamilton is ahead or behind him? I think it’s behind him. I think he’s lost an edge with age, as you do.

“Sometimes he gets in scuffles that he used to emerge out the front of, but he doesn’t now, or he’ll make a mistake in qualifying. But I think 96, 97 per cent Lewis Hamilton in a winning car is still good enough.”

Hamilton will be “re-energised”

Hamilton’s motivation will likely be renewed with Ferrari.

A new team with new team surroundings will likely give him a boost, while

Ferrari’s on-track competitiveness will likely put Hamilton back in contention for the podium regularly.

Ferrari narrowly missed out on the F1 constructors’ title last year, finishing just 13 points behind McLaren.

Despite taking two wins with Mercedes, they were a distant fourth in the championship, and their performance levels were incredibly inconsistent, as they have been since the start of these technical regulations in 2022.

Brundle doesn’t see Hamilton getting “overwhelmed” by being a Ferrari driver and the pressures that brings.

“He’s got all the experience, and as I said his energy and enthusiasm will be re-energised by the whole experience,” he added.

“He will not be overwhelmed by driving a Ferrari like so many drivers have been. And let’s not forget, despite not being a Ferrari driver, the Italian fans, the Tifosi, adore him. He’s going there and they adore him.

“They cheered him even when he was winning in a Mercedes.”