Lewis Hamilton “trained like mad” before Ferrari test as McLaren comparison made

Anthony Hamilton provides rare insight into his son's first few days as a Ferrari F1 driver.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s father says his son has “trained like mad” ahead of his debut Ferrari F1 season.

The seven-time world champion completed 30 laps of Ferrari’s Fiorano test track on Wednesday as he made his high-profile on-track debut for the Scuderia following his blockbuster move from Mercedes.

Hamilton is gearing up for his first season with Ferrari as he looks to claim a record-breaking eighth world title and end F1’s most famous team’s 16-year wait for championship glory.

Anthony Hamilton was in Maranello to accompany his son during the debut test outing, while mother Carmen and step-mother Linda were also in attendance.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Hamilton Sr revealed his son has “trained like mad” over the winter, adding his “focus and belief are total” as he steps up preparations for his race debut with Ferrari on 16 March at the Australian Grand Prix.

Anthony Hamilton also drew a comparison to his son’s first day at McLaren ahead of his rookie F1 season back in 2007.

“You know what? This feels just like the first day at McLaren,” he said.

Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari as the team look to improve on their runner-up finish in the 2024 constructors’ championship, having narrowly missed out on the title to rivals McLaren.

According to The Daily Mail, Hamilton enjoyed an exclusive dinner at Michael Schumacher’s favourite restaurant - Ristorante Montana.

Hamilton visited Ferrari’s famous Maranello headquarters for the first time on Monday as he got to know team and base.

Speaking after Wednesday’s test, Hamilton described it as “one of the best feelings of my life”.

"When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face,” he said.

"It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car. It was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.

"I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the tifosi [fans].

"But to now witness it first hand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can't help but be energised by it.

"I'm so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can't wait to get started."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

