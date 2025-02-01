Flavio Briatore sacked me - now I think he'll axe THIS F1 driver

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert believes Franco Colapinto’s presence in the Alpine garage early in the 2025 season will only amplify the pressure and doubt surrounding Jack Doohan.

Doohan is immediately under pressure to keep his drive at Alpine following Colapinto’s arrival as a test and reserve driver.

The Australian has just one grand prix start to his name, making his debut at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

However, even before his debut, speculation was rife about Alpine’s interest in Colapinto.

Flavio Briatore, who is Alpine’s executive advisor, has spoken publicly about how highly he rates Colapinto.

Herbert, who Briatore brutally sacked during his own F1 career alongside Michael Schumacher at Benetton, thinks Doohan is on “borrowed time already”.

“I think Jack Doohan will believe he’s on borrowed time already, when I’m speaking to people, they feel exactly the same thing,” Herbert said.

“Doohan has got to deliver, and if he doesn’t deliver against Pierre Gasly, I know Flavio Briatore very well, Doohan will be out. He’ll be out as quick as he blinks. So pressure’s on his shoulders now for him to perform.”

Colapinto’s presence will cause doubts

Doohan will be bombarded by questions about his future from the very start of pre-season testing.

To make it worse for Doohan, the TV cameras will likely cut to Colapinto and Briatore in the Alpine garage whenever he has a bad qualifying result or makes a mistake.

Herbert sees this causing further doubts in Doohan’s head.

“That’s part of the sport, unfortunately, especially in Formula 1, it’s not always full of budding roses. It’s a massive amount of pressure for Doohan, but that’s what the deal is,” Herbert added.

“You have to get in the car and you have to perform. And Gasly is a driver that is very comfortable in the team at the present time. There’s a lot of support for him in that team, obviously being a Frenchman. But now it’s up to Doohan.

“He’s got a massive amount of pressure on his shoulders because Colapinto will be there in the back of the garage. He’ll be there on TV with him sort of over the shoulder of Briatore and wherever it may be. And that’s where all those little elements of doubt start to come into play. And doubt is something you definitely do not want.”