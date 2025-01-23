Fernando Alonso’s bold team "to be reckoned with” in F1 2026 prediction

Fernando Alonso reckons Williams could be the “team to be reckoned with” when new regulations come into force in F1.

F1 will introduce new rules from 2026 which will see major alterations to the cars on the power unit side, as well as the chassis and aerodynamics.

As with most regulation overhauls, there is normally a reset to F1’s competitive order. Several teams, including Williams, view 2026 as an opportunity to make big leaps towards the front of the grid.

And Aston Martin driver Alonso has tipped Williams to potentially return to their former F1 glory days.

“If I were a journalist, or watching Formula 1 at home in front of the television, I would mostly see Williams as a team to be reckoned with,” Alonso told DAZN.

The two-time world champion added: “Then it’s quite normal that Aston Martin is seen that way too. But we are all incredibly excited!

“In 2026, of course, we get new regulations and Adrian Newey joins our project from April [March] this year.

“So we should actually be excited for a good year, where we might even win a World Championship. Those are big words, but expectations are high.

“I also know they will be, because we are in the preseason of 2026 and the presentation of that car is also getting closer and closer.

“New regulations, Adrian Newey, Fernando Alonso… I already know what questions you are going to ask me! ‘Can we dream of a championship?’

“I would ask that question as an outsider too, if I saw Newey move to another team.”

Williams lowering expectations

Williams have undergone a period of restructuring since team principal James Vowles joined the team in 2023 as they look to improve from towards the rear of the field.

The British squad have signed Carlos Sainz to partner Alex Albon as part of a strengthened driver line-up from 2025 and have hopes of making further gains in the coming years.

But Vowles has been quick to downplay the likelihood of Williams having a race winning car in the first year of F1’s new rules.

“I think if you ask me to commit to a date, I would have said more ‘28, but I think the point is we should be on the right journey to get towards there as well,” he said.

“There’s quite a bit of investment, senior management and other elements, that are kicking in for ’26 and ‘27. It takes time in F1.

“We can shortcut some bits and I’m sure we can have some faster performance [coming] to the table, but you won’t have the foundations in place, and it will collapse at some point.

“Getting it right is the real key behind being successful in F1, not for one year but for many, many years in front.

“[So], ‘28 I’d be a lot more confident about looking you in the eyes and saying, ‘Yes’.”