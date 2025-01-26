Ducati give details of Marc Marquez feedback for the GP25

Ducati’s technical director has explained how Marc Marquez is adapting to the GP25.

Last year with Gresini, Marquez rode a GP23 which revitalised his career and rocketed him back to the front of the grid.

He takes two steps forward this season as a factory Ducati rider, with the best machinery in MotoGP at his disposal.

But teammate Francesco Bagnaia has a head-start in his adaption.

"[Marquez], actually, has a slightly different style than Pecco,” Davide Barana told Marca.

“Marc has his strong point in cornering, he has incredible sensitivity, especially on certain circuits, in certain corners, he manages to do things that other riders find difficult.

“I must say that yes, he wants this, but not explicitly, but it is part of his comments.

“We try to support him, to do things with the set-up, because with the set-up you can do a lot on the bike.

“It's not like you have to have a different chassis and stuff like that. The chassis, the configuration, the weight distribution, the geometry of the bike can already significantly modify the bike.”

Marquez is likely already through the most difficult part of his transition from Honda to Ducati.

“The electronics, maybe more at the beginning, because when he arrived he was still doing the things he did at Honda and I have to say that he has turned it around,” Barana said.

“He has understood how our bike works, he has aligned himself a bit with the other riders. He prefers a slightly 'rough' engine, more proactive.

“This, in part, is a habit I had at Honda, also because they have a different engine management.

“He likes to have the engine 'in hand' a little, but it's more of a 'shadow' than a difference.”

Marquez and Bagnaia debuted on the GP25 at the postseason Barcelona test.

Helpfully for Ducati, their feedback was similar.

"In Barcelona, the comments of both were very aligned,” Barana said.

“That is good, although we are ready in case we have to go down different paths.

“It is not that they must forcibly go for it. But that they say the same thing is a help.”

Barana has studied Marquez’s telemetry and sees what magic he can conjur up.

"His strong point is cornering, he has a sensitivity in the front rubber that I think is what allows him to go very close to the limit of the bike,” Barana said.

“In fact, sometimes it exceeds this limit, but it usually does so in training, there are measures taken.

“With the Ducati you fall much less. He is a very complete rider. Let's see if we can get him to brake very hard, which Pecco already does and is also a characteristic of Marc.

“As a person, you can see that he is a very intelligent boy, he is not only strong or talented.

“The riders who win a World Championship are not only talented. They also have intelligence, the ability to work, to understand situations, to manage a team, to motivate it.

“They are also a bit of a leader, it is not enough just to get on a motorcycle. As soon as you see him, he gives you that impression.”