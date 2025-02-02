One 2025 F1 driver is picked out to have the toughest job on his hands

One F1 driver has been identified as having the hardest task in 2025.

Gabriel Bortoleto is stepping into Formula 1 for his rookie campaign with Sauber.

Last year, Bortleto won the F2 championship ahead of fellow F1 newcomers Isack Hadjar, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman and Franco Colapinto.

But his progression into the top series will come in the slowest car - Sauber only scored their first point of 2024 in the 23rd grand prix.

“Similarly to Kimi Antonelli, there has to be an element of giving a rookie time to adapt,” Lewis Larkam told the Crash F1 podcast.

“[New teammate Nico Hulkenberg] is no slouch, he’s a capable and solid points scorer. He was fantastic at times last season for Haas, particularly over one lap, but also converting it into points.

“The tougher test will be the car that he’s driving. Last season Sauber had the slowest car."

Sauber focus on F1 2026

“Their focus is on 2026, the regulations and Audi coming on board to take over. It’s a long-term project," Lewis Larkam said.

“This season we can probably expect more of the same for Sauber.

“They will be towards the back of the field. They know they won’t be able to make huge gains to move forwards this year so, from a budget point of view, it makes no sense to pile everything into this year when there’s an opportunity next year to leap forward.

“For Bortoleto, I don’t think there will be too much pressure. It’s a learning year.

“There is a yardstick, Sauber will see how he matches against Hulkenberg. It’s the only thing they can base his performances off.

“Otherwise, based on how last season went, they won’t expect to challenge for points every weekend.

“He’s got a tough job. Arguably it’s tricky for him because there is less opportunity to stand out or shine.”