Luxury brand becomes official F1 partner to sponsor a 2025 grand prix

Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton is an official F1 partner and will sponsor the season-opening race in Melbourne.

Louis Vuitton has signed a 10-year agreement to become an official partner.

This comes as part of a wider deal with LVMH that will bring a number of its luxury brands to the sport.

The deal, which is reportedly worth as much as $1 billion, has also seen Tag Heuer become F1’s official timekeeper.

They previously held the title between 1992 and 2003.

Tag Heuer are replacing Rolex in 2025, which had been a key partner since 2013.

2025 Australian GP title sponsor

Louis Vuitton will also be official title sponsor of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

As part of that, F1 have confirmed Louis Vuitton’s famous ‘Trophy Trunks’ will be presented to the top three finishers in Melbourne.

The first race of the season is of added interest, given it will be Lewis Hamilton’s first race as a Ferrari driver.

It’s the first time Melbourne has hosted the season-opener since 2019.

Speaking of the news, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “We are thrilled to welcome Louis Vuitton as title partner for our first 2025 race. This is a partnership between two global icons linked first and foremost by their great passion for innovation, excellence and creativity, which makes them two exceptional timeless stories.

“The entry of Louis Vuitton not only enhances the experience of our sport, but celebrates the union of luxury, craftsmanship, and the highest expression of automotive competition. 2025 will be an epic year for Formula 1 and I am proud to start it with our passionate partners at Louis Vuitton.”

Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO, Louis Vuitton, added: “I am immensely proud of this partnership between Louis Vuitton and Formula 1 with our shared ambition to always strive for innovation, craft, and precision.

“The synergy of our two worlds is echoed in the savoir faire of our ateliers and garages, artisans, and engineers, while celebrating the outstanding performance of champion drivers around the world who embark on a journey of excellence with every race.”