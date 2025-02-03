Toto Wolff approves Valtteri Bottas’ “ugly mullet” - but says no to nude calendar

“So we’ve said that, but we need to keep him authentic. And if he wants to keep the ugly mullet, then he should.”

Toto Wolff and Valtteri Bottas celebrate at the 2019 Japanese GP
Toto Wolff and Valtteri Bottas celebrate at the 2019 Japanese GP

Toto Wolff has approved Valtteri Bottas keeping his “ugly mullet,” but there will be no repeat of Finn’s nude calendar. 

Bottas has returned to Mercedes as their reserve driver for the 2025 F1 season, having been unable to keep his Sauber drive.

Bottas spent five years at Mercedes between 2017 and 2021, and the team, alongside Lewis Hamilton, remained unbeaten in the constructors’ championship.

After a promising start at Sauber, where he led them to sixth in the constructors’ championship, his final two years at Hinwil were far from fruitful.

Bottas was able to shine off-track, with his true personality coming through on social media, with a humorous ad campaign with Uber.

The 10-time grand prix winner also transformed his appearance, opting for a striking mullet haircut.

Speaking to Crash.net last year, Bottas admitted that leaving Mercedes allowed him to adopt a more relaxed approach away from the track.

Wolff wants Bottas to remain “authentic” - but suggested there won't be another nude calendar.

“We are Mercedes, so maybe the nude calendar is not on anymore,” Wolff said to RN365.

“So we’ve said that, but we need to keep him authentic. And if he wants to keep the ugly mullet, then he should.”

Wolff’s hope for Bottas in 2025

Bottas will back up Mercedes’ driver pairing of George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

At just 18, Antonelli is the youngest driver on the 2025 F1 grid, with limited single-seater experience under his belt.

The Italian spent just one season in F2, having skipped F3 entirely.

However, Mercedes opted to sign him over proven drivers like Carlos Sainz.

Wolff confirmed that part of Bottas’ job will be to mentor Antonelli during his rookie campaign.

“Part of the role of Valtteri will be to have a look on Kimi,” Wolff added.

“Be there to coach, be there to have an eye on what’s happening on the track. And Kimi is going to learn from Valtteri and from George.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
6m ago
Lewis Hamilton’s chance to put crash behind him in third Ferrari test
Lewis Hamilton will be back driving a Ferrari at Barcelona
MotoGP News
12m ago
Jack Miller: Yamaha “leaving no stone unturned” with 2025 MotoGP bike
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
F1 News
15m ago
Toto Wolff approves Valtteri Bottas’ “ugly mullet” - but says no to nude calendar
Toto Wolff and Valtteri Bottas celebrate at the 2019 Japanese GP
WSBK News
20m ago
2025 WSBK rider and crew chief partnerships confirmed
Jonathan Rea
F1 News
44m ago
McLaren F1 boss admits ‘excitement’ at Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari debut
Lewis Hamilton testing for Ferrari

More News

F1 News
47m ago
Lewis Hamilton put Nico Rosberg rivalry aside with Christmas gifts for daughters
Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli thanks “extremely kind” Lewis Hamilton for support ahead of F1 debut
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton told 2025 his ‘best chance’ to win eighth F1 title
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
1955 Mercedes car smashes F1 auction record with £42.7m price tag
The F1 auction record-breaker
Sportscars News
2h ago
Valentino Rossi plotting Bathurst 12 Hour return after maiden podium
Valentino Rossi, WRT BMW, 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour