Toto Wolff approves Valtteri Bottas’ “ugly mullet” - but says no to nude calendar

Toto Wolff has approved Valtteri Bottas keeping his “ugly mullet,” but there will be no repeat of Finn’s nude calendar.

Bottas has returned to Mercedes as their reserve driver for the 2025 F1 season, having been unable to keep his Sauber drive.

Bottas spent five years at Mercedes between 2017 and 2021, and the team, alongside Lewis Hamilton, remained unbeaten in the constructors’ championship.

After a promising start at Sauber, where he led them to sixth in the constructors’ championship, his final two years at Hinwil were far from fruitful.

Bottas was able to shine off-track, with his true personality coming through on social media, with a humorous ad campaign with Uber.

The 10-time grand prix winner also transformed his appearance, opting for a striking mullet haircut.

Speaking to Crash.net last year, Bottas admitted that leaving Mercedes allowed him to adopt a more relaxed approach away from the track.

Wolff wants Bottas to remain “authentic” - but suggested there won't be another nude calendar.

“We are Mercedes, so maybe the nude calendar is not on anymore,” Wolff said to RN365.

“So we’ve said that, but we need to keep him authentic. And if he wants to keep the ugly mullet, then he should.”

Wolff’s hope for Bottas in 2025

Bottas will back up Mercedes’ driver pairing of George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

At just 18, Antonelli is the youngest driver on the 2025 F1 grid, with limited single-seater experience under his belt.

The Italian spent just one season in F2, having skipped F3 entirely.

However, Mercedes opted to sign him over proven drivers like Carlos Sainz.

Wolff confirmed that part of Bottas’ job will be to mentor Antonelli during his rookie campaign.

“Part of the role of Valtteri will be to have a look on Kimi,” Wolff added.

“Be there to coach, be there to have an eye on what’s happening on the track. And Kimi is going to learn from Valtteri and from George.”