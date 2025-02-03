Amazing price-tags of Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc's luxury watches revealed

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc showed off luxury Richard Mille watches worth close to $1 million during a Ferrari photoshoot.

Hamilton and Leclerc will team up for the 2025 F1 season as they look to end Ferrari’s long title drought.

Hamilton has made the move from Mercedes after 12 years with the German manufacturer, while Leclerc has spearheaded Ferrari’s charge since 2019.

The seven-time world champion’s arrival has resulted in increased media scrutiny following Hamilton’s first week at Maranello.

Hamilton got to drive the 2023 Ferrari challenger at Fiorano last month, before getting a second outing in Barcelona.

The second test in Barcelona didn’t go entirely to plan, with Hamilton crashing out on day two of the running.

Hamilton and Leclerc’s pricey watches

As part of Ferrari’s off-season promotion, Hamilton and Leclerc were involved in a photoshoot, showcasing the race suits for the upcoming season.

The watches worn by the two F1 stars caught the eye.

Hamilton was wearing a glittering Richard Mille RM 74-02 made in 18ct. red gold and black gold carbon.

It’s worth $600,000, following four years of development.

The watch integrates layers of carbon TPT with sheets of gold.

Leclerc’s Richard Mille RM 72-01 Flyback Chronograph is valued at $335,000.

With a titanium and red gold colour scheme, Leclerc’s watch doesn’t have a traditional 3-6-9 o’clock layout.

In 2022, Leclerc reportedly had one of his Richard Mille watches stolen in Italy, which was valued at around $320,000.

McLaren driver Lando Norris had a watch stolen after being mugged at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

A report by The Sun claimed that robbers held up Norris as they stole his £40,000 watch.