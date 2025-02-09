George Russell addresses Valtteri Bottas relationship ahead of Mercedes link-up

George Russell has revealed his relationship with Valtteri Bottas has “grown” since their high-profile on-track clash in 2021.

Bottas has returned to Mercedes as their test and reserve driver for 2025, backing up Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Bottas spent five seasons at Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton between 2017 and 2021, remaining unbeaten in the constructors’ championship.

Russell ultimately replaced Bottas for 2022, having impressed with Williams and already being part of the Mercedes family from a young age.

Russell and Bottas first went head-to-head at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton was ruled out of the weekend with coronavirus.

While Bottas took the pole, it was Russell who had the upper hand, leading the race before Mercedes cost the British driver a fairytale victory due to an operational error.

Things got heated between the pair at Imola in 2021, with a high-speed crash on the start-finish straight.

An angry Russell hit Bottas on the head when exiting his Williams car, while the latter put his middle finger up in response.

In an interview published on Mercedes’ official website, Russell suggested that the pair now have a good relationship.

“His experience is going to be massive. Having someone with so much simulator and racing knowledge, and who fully knows the team is going to be great,” Russell said.

“Hearing about his last few years at Sauber, with the Ferrari engine could be key too. You always have to keep an open mind as to what others are doing and he has all of that under his belt.

“Obviously years ago we were perceived to not have a strong relationship, but we are both professionals and our relationship has grown, we often travel together and see each other at hotels or in the gym.”

A new era for Mercedes in 2025

Without Hamilton, it will be a new era for Mercedes in 2025.

Russell will become the de facto team leader, with the responsibility resting on his shoulders as Antonelli gets up to speed.

Antonelli is the third-youngest driver in F1 history and could break Max Verstappen’s record of becoming the youngest-ever winner should he win one of the opening three races in 2025.

Speaking about Antonelli, Russell added: “He is such a fantastic driver. He does not have the experience yet, but I am sure he will be up to speed very quickly.

“He has already integrated so well. We have both been racing from a young age and we know what needs to be fed back to the team. He is young, but his opinion will be just as valid.”