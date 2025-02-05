Aston Martin reveal launch date of Fernando Alonso's 2025 F1 challenger

Aston Martin announce their launch plans for 2025.

Aston Martin
Aston Martin

Aston Martin have confirmed that they will officially launch their 2025 F1 challenger on February 23, just before it hits the track for the first time in Bahrain.

While all 10 teams will be present at F1 75 Live at the O2 in London on February 18, that event is expected to showcase liveries rather than their new car designs.

Aston Martin have confirmed this, with their new car officially unveiled five days after F1’s showcase launch event.

On February 24, Aston Martin will hit the track for the first time in a promotional event at the Bahrain International Circuit.

This will occur just two days before the pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Aston Martin’s prospects in 2025

Aston Martin are one of just two teams on the F1 2025 grid to retain both of their drivers.

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso remains alongside Lance Stroll.

Given their form last year, their hopes of challenging right at the front of the field seem unlikely.

While Aston Martin were able to compete with Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari in the early part of 2024, their form quickly tailed off.

Like in 2023, they struggled with in-season car development, which saw them drop down the pecking order.

With new rule changes on the horizon in 2026, Aston Martin could be one of the teams to give up on this year to focus on the following campaign.

Adrian Newey begins work as their new managing technical partner on March 3 as he focuses on the team’s 2026 efforts.

Andy Cowell has been appointed team principal ahead of the new season, with Mike Krack moving to a trackside role.

Enrico Cardile is Aston Martin’s technical director, having moved from Ferrari.

With Alpine and Haas likely to be strong again, considering their end of season form in 2024, Aston Martin could finish lower than their recent P5 constructors’ championship finishes. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
19m ago
British Supersport newcomer needs surgery after grim injury
BSB
RR News
21m ago
Ex-Isle of Man TT racer dies, aged 88, in Australia
Isle of Man TT
F1 News
59m ago
Ferrari workers rewarded with five-figure bonus after record profit
Ferrari logo
RR News
59m ago
Peter Hickman sets the record straight on a worrying rumour
Hickman, Todd
F1 News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz ‘trusted his instinct’ with Williams move as McLaren comparison made
Carlos Sainz

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Aprilia: Jorge Martin’s Sepang crash ‘not a bike issue, not a rider mistake’
Jorge Martin
F1 News
2h ago
Jean Todt wades in on whether Ferrari are better off with Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso dealt Le Mans blow by Jos Verstappen
Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen are keen to tackle Le Mans together
F1 News
2h ago
Aston Martin reveal launch date of Fernando Alonso's 2025 F1 challenger
Aston Martin
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jack Miller explains how he is tackling Yamaha’s weak point
Jack Miller