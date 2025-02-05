Aston Martin reveal launch date of Fernando Alonso's 2025 F1 challenger

Aston Martin have confirmed that they will officially launch their 2025 F1 challenger on February 23, just before it hits the track for the first time in Bahrain.

While all 10 teams will be present at F1 75 Live at the O2 in London on February 18, that event is expected to showcase liveries rather than their new car designs.

Aston Martin have confirmed this, with their new car officially unveiled five days after F1’s showcase launch event.

On February 24, Aston Martin will hit the track for the first time in a promotional event at the Bahrain International Circuit.

This will occur just two days before the pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Aston Martin’s prospects in 2025

Aston Martin are one of just two teams on the F1 2025 grid to retain both of their drivers.

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso remains alongside Lance Stroll.

Given their form last year, their hopes of challenging right at the front of the field seem unlikely.

While Aston Martin were able to compete with Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari in the early part of 2024, their form quickly tailed off.

Like in 2023, they struggled with in-season car development, which saw them drop down the pecking order.

With new rule changes on the horizon in 2026, Aston Martin could be one of the teams to give up on this year to focus on the following campaign.

Adrian Newey begins work as their new managing technical partner on March 3 as he focuses on the team’s 2026 efforts.

Andy Cowell has been appointed team principal ahead of the new season, with Mike Krack moving to a trackside role.

Enrico Cardile is Aston Martin’s technical director, having moved from Ferrari.

With Alpine and Haas likely to be strong again, considering their end of season form in 2024, Aston Martin could finish lower than their recent P5 constructors’ championship finishes.