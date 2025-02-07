Netflix linked with sensational swoop for F1 TV rights

Netflix have been linked with a sensational move to secure F1 TV rights in the United States from 2026.

According to Sports Business Journal, the streaming giant is considering securing the rights for F1 in the US.

ESPN have had the rights to broadcast F1 since 2018, but they face stern competition to retain them.

Their current deal is worth just $90 million, making it relatively cheap compared to other sports.

In comparison, the Premier League football rights in the UK for 2025 to 2029 were sold to Sky and TNT Sports for an astonishing £6.7 billion.

Netflix are keen to capitalise on their impact on F1 through the documentary series Drive to Survive.

Drive to Survive has been credited as the main reason for F1’s significant growth.

Its impact in the US has led to three races stateside.

The United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas has been on the F1 calendar since 2012.

However, Miami was added to the F1 calendar for 2022, while Las Vegas has featured since 2023.

F1’s growth in the US has been so significant that an American team will join the grid as the 11th team in 2026.

Cadillac, backed by General Motors, are set to join the F1 grid next year.

The team has already outlined their intention to have an American driver as part of their driver line-up, with Colton Herta heavily linked.

Considering all these factors, it makes sense to explain why Netflix is interested in securing the rights to broadcast F1.

Netflix has streamed some live sports in recent years.

In November 2024, Mike Tyson’s boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul was live streamed on Netflix, making it the biggest streamed sporting event ever.

Netflix also has the rights to show two NFL games over the festive period and will show the 2027 and 2023 women’s football world cups.

It will have no impact on UK viewers for the time being.

Sky Sports hold exclusive rights to broadcast F1 in the UK until 2029.