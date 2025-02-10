“Aggressive” Liam Lawson urged to “do the job” which helps Max Verstappen

“Lawson hasn’t proven that he’s got the pace. He has proven that he’s got the minerals"

Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson has been told to embrace his role as Red Bull’s No2 driver despite his “combative” nature.

Lawson impressed enough since replacing Daniel Ricciardo in the RB last season to earn a step up to Red Bull for 2025, as Verstappen’s teammate and Sergio Perez’s replacement.

The young New Zealander memorably irked Fernando Alonso with his driving style last year, but he’s been warned that keeping up with his new teammate is impossible.

“He’ll have no choice because he’ll get nowhere near Verstappen on pure pace,” Connor McDonagh told the Crash F1 podcast.

“Lawson’s combative ability could benefit Verstappen. If Lawson is a couple of places behind, and he’s willing to be that aggressive, he can help Verstappen.

“Against the Ferraris, Mercedes, McLarens? If Lawson is willing to be aggressive, in a way that Perez couldn’t because he was often out in Q2 or Q1, it could benefit Verstappen.

“But I don’t think Verstappen has anything to worry about. There will be a significant margin between the two.

“Lawson hasn’t proven that he’s got the pace. He has proven that he’s got the minerals on track to go head-to-head with Alonso.

“Lawson has the qualities to be a great asset. But in terms of pace? Verstappen is not going to be worried at all.”

Liam Lawson told to 'do the job' at Red Bull

Perez’s poor form in 2024 largely contributed to Red Bull’s lack of points which saw them concede the constructors’ championship to McLaren.

Lawson’s role is to pick up enough points to bolster Verstappen and Red Bull’s tallies, he has been told.

“This situation will sort itself out quickly. Verstappen will have Lawson’s number, especially early,” Lewis Larkam told the podcast.

“There will probably be a big gap between them.

“The best thing he can do, for Lawson, is to go into this not expecting to beat Verstappen. Not trying to.

“We all know that’s not what he’s been put into the car to do.

“Red Bull need to have a stronger fight in the championship, and be able to get back into contention for winning the title. That’s why Perez was dropped.

“He alone contributed to Red Bull slipping to third and they can’t afford that again.

“Lawson, naturally, wants to do the best he possibly can. But getting too carried away with those thoughts would be unwise for him.

“He should do the job he’s been hired to do, which is to not be 10 or 15 places behind Verstappen and dropping out of Q1, but to score points and maybe finish second behind Verstappen if Red Bull have the car to dominate races.

“That is ultimately what he’s been brought in for.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

