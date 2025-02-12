Lando Norris disagrees with what “a lot of people said” about Lewis Hamilton

Lando Norris has backed Lewis Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari, admitting he “would probably do the same if I was in his position”.

The major storyline heading into the 2025 F1 season is Hamilton’s first season with Ferrari.

Hamilton shocked the sporting world when Ferrari announced that they had signed the seven-time world champion on the eve of last season.

Hamilton will look to make history with Ferrari in 2025 by winning a record-breaking eighth title.

If he’s to win another title, he will likely have to topple Norris and McLaren, who won last year’s constructors’ title.

Speaking on ITV show This Morning, Norris was asked about Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.

“It’s a cool story for him to go to Ferrari after everything he’s achieved,” Norris said.

“It's a cool step. A lot of people said it’s probably not the right thing to do and so forth.

"I would probably do the same if I was in his position. It looks cool. It’s an amazing story for him.

“I know he’s going to want to go there with a fresh mindset and show everyone that he’s still got the Lewis Hamilton he showed for many, many years prior. We will wait and see.”

“An honour” to race against Hamilton

2024 was a landmark year for Norris as he claimed his first-ever F1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

His strong run of performances helped McLaren take their first constructors’ title in 26 years.

Norris is the bookies' favourite to take this year’s drivers’ title after McLaren ended 2024 as the strongest team.

With F1’s technical regulations remaining stable over the winter, McLaren will likely start the year as the team to beat.

Given that Ferrari were McLaren’s nearest competitor at the end of the year, Norris could be set for more battles with Hamilton on track.

“I mean when I am on track it doesn’t make a difference. He’s [Hamilton] a competitor and he’s a guy I want to beat,” he added.

“It’s the same when you’re on track with anyone. There’s always guys you give extra metres to and there’s guys you know you can race well and Lewis is one of those guys.

“Hopefully, I am excited to race against him more this year. It’s always an honour to race against someone like him. “It’s something I am excited for and I want to prove myself. He wants to prove himself and he will continue to do and fight until he stops in Formula 1.”