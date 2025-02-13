Oscar Piastri teases McLaren "innovations" on new 2025 F1 car

McLaren haven't stood still with their 2025 F1 car, says Oscar Piastri.

Oscar Piastri has teased “new innovations” on McLaren’s 2025 F1 car, admitting they’ve “not stood still”.

McLaren launched their 2025 F1 challenger on Thursday afternoon.

The MCL39 was unveiled at Silverstone as part of a filming day, with the new car sporting a camo livery. .

Lando Norris was first on track for McLaren before handing over to Piastri.

McLaren head into 2025 as the reigning F1 constructors’ champions after beating Ferrari by 14 points.

On balance, McLaren had the fastest car in the second half of the year.

However, Piastri has hinted that McLaren are pushing the technical boundaries with their new car.

“Obviously we’re going into the same regs this year,” Piastri told Sky Sports.

“We’ve not stood still. There’s some things that are different, some new innovations on this car and that’s what you need to do to try and stay at the top. We’ve seen in the past that when it’s not been us other teams have constantly been putting new things on their car, not standing still as well.

“I think also through last season we came out on top in the constructors’ championship but it was so tight throughout the whole season so you really can’t afford to stand still. There’s a lot of teams waiting to try and overtake us.”

Piastri targets F1 title challenge

While Piastri was able to win two races in 2024, he wasn’t quite able to consistently match teammate Norris throughout the year.

Unlike in his rookie campaign, Piastri’s qualifying pace was disappointing, beating Norris on just four occasions last year.

Piastri has just one goal heading into the new season and that is to challenge for the title.

“Hopefully yes. I am definitely going into this year with the aim and preparation for trying to challenge for a championship, and trying to challenge for both championships,” Piastri added.

“With the success we had last year it would be silly to try and prepare for anything less. We know we’re going to have a lot of tough competition this year. We proved last year that we’re a team to be reckoned with.

“The preparation is definitely with that championship in mind. We will see how we will roll out at the start of the season but definitely everything is preparing for a put in a good fight for it.” 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

