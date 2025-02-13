Lando Norris reacts to driving McLaren’s 2025 F1 car for first time

Lando Norris has driven McLaren’s 2025 F1 car for the first time at Silverstone.

McLaren unveiled their all-new MCL39 on social media after it hit the track for the first time on Thursday afternoon.

Norris, who finished second in the 2024 F1 drivers’ championship, got the chance to drive it first before handing over to Oscar Piastri.

McLaren head into the new season as the reigning F1 constructors’ champions, ending 2024 with the fastest car.

Despite ending the year strongly, McLaren have made significant changes to their new car, with Piastri hinting at “new innovations”.

Norris said the new car “felt good” and backed up Piastri’s claim that McLaren have made a number of changes for this year.

“They’ve changed more than you might think when you look at the car, which is a cool thing,” Norris told Sky Sports.

“You try and improve in every area, right? Like try and make it lighter, stronger, faster, more powerful, whatever it is. I think every single piece on the car has been worked on and improved.

“Sometimes it all can add up to tiny things but sometimes you talk about small margins at the same time. It felt good. It’s nice to be back in the car. It’s exciting.

“First year for all of us coming in as champions with some targets on our back. It feels good. The guys are doing an amazing job. Good to be back.”

Norris ready for F1 title pursuit

Norris has been widely tipped as the favourite for the F1 title this year, particularly as he ended 2024 with dominant wins in Singapore and Abu Dhabi.

The British driver will have to tidy up his racecraft, particularly against Max Verstappen, if he’s going to become McLaren’s first drivers’ champion since Lewis Hamilton since 2008.

When asked about the fact he’s the bookies' favourite to win the title,” Norris replied: “I don’t know. I take it one step at a time. It’s a nice thing so I appreciate all those guys and girls who are betting on me. I am focused on this year. I felt good after last season.

“I felt I wanted to continue after Abu Dhabi, ending on the right note. I know I needed to improve in some areas, some things.

“I felt like I proved to myself I’ve got what it takes. If something clicks and you feel like you can do it now. I am definitely not coming in with any over-confidence or too much or arrogance.”