Adrian Newey will earn £89k per day as he begins work at Aston Martin today

Adrian Newey has officially started work at Aston Martin ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

Newey will spearhead Aston Martin’s F1 design team as their managing technical partner after completing his gardening leave.

The 66-year-old was unveiled by Aston Martin in September, bringing an end to his lengthy stint at Red Bull.

Newey will reportedly earn £30m per year at Aston Martin, equating to £2.5m per month.

Aston Martin posted a photograph of Newey’s office in their Silverstone headquarters.

The picture showed a large drawing board in his new workspace, with Newey preferring traditional methods when designing in F1.

Who will Newey work with at Aston Martin?

Newey is one of several high-profile additions to join Aston Martin. 

In anticipation of his arrival, Aston Martin have restructured their management team.

Andy Cowell has taken up the role of team principal, while Mike Krack has moved to a trackside role.

Enrico Cardile, formerly of Ferrari, is Aston Martin’s chief technical officer.

Dan Fallows, who was previously Aston Martin technical director, has left the F1 team, but has remained within the group ahead of Newey’s arrival.

Newey will oversee Aston Martin’s technical development and will have a shareholding in the company. 

Newey's focus at Aston Martin

With Newey joining Aston Martin after the launch of their 2025 F1 challenger, his main focus will likely be on next year’s car.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has described the new rules in 2026 as the most significant changes ever made to F1's technical regulations. 

Based on F1 pre-season testing, it seems unlikely that Aston Martin will be in contention with the top four teams. 

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso struggled with understeer and a general lack of pace across the three days of running at the Bahrain International Circuit. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

