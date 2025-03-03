Driver who previously worked with Angela Cullen returns to racing without her

Marcus Armstrong, who previously worked with Lewis Hamilton’s physiotherapist Angela Cullen, returned to racing action in IndyCar for the season-opener at St. Petersburg.

After leaving her role with Hamilton, Cullen was seen alongside fellow Kiwi Armstrong in the IndyCar paddock last year.

Cullen had spent seven years working with Hamilton as his physiotherapist before her shock exit ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

After a short hiatus, she took up the role of fitness trainer for Armstrong before her sensational return to work alongside Hamilton again during the seven-time world champion’s first year at Ferrari.

Cullen was present at Hamilton’s first shakedown at Fiorano in February and was seen during pre-season testing in Bahrain last week.

The 50-year-old thought she had “retired” from motorsport before teaming up with Armstrong in IndyCar last year.

Speaking of her new adventure stateside, she said: “When I left Formula 1 I thought I was moving away from motorsport. I retired actually.

“And then I connected with Marcus Armstrong and I just started working with him on mental skills and things in the background. In the off-season, I was sponsored by SOS Hydration who he was sponsored by as well and they connected us.

“We have very similar values. We’re very driven. We’re very competitive. I was really excited that he was that same way. Then he said: ‘Do you want to come to a race?’, and I said: ‘I’d love to come out’.”

Armstrong fails to finish IndyCar opener

Armstrong’s first race of the 2025 IndyCar season ended prematurely due to a suspension issue.

Armstrong had qualified well, securing fourth on the grid behind teammate Felix Rosenqvist.

He had led the race before a brush with the barrier caused suspension damage, forcing him to retire after he made a pit stop.

It was an encouraging weekend for him as he embarks on his second full season in IndyCar.

Armstrong finished 14th in the 2024 IndyCar standings with one podium finish.