Ex-F1 driver says Ferrari “need to choose” if Lewis Hamilton gets No1 treatment

Ferrari must eventually decide whether Lewis Hamilton is treated as their No1 driver, it has been claimed.

Hamilton will debut for Ferrari at this weekend’s F1 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix, traditionally a happy hunting ground for both driver and team.

Charles Leclerc is Hamilton’s new teammate, a serial grand prix winner with his own ambition of winning the drivers’ title.

Broadcaster Laura Winter told the F1 Nation podcast that she is interested by “how Ferrari place the onus, whether there is a No1 or a No2, and how that is decided”.

She questioned: “You have Leclerc, Ferrari’s prodigal son, and a seven-time champion. So who gets priority?

“Do Ferrari stick to their plan of: whoever qualifies best is No1 on the road?

“That’s one of the dynamics that I am really intrigued by.”

Romain Grosjean, the ex-F1 driver, said: “McLaren is also in this tough position.

“Leclerc has won Monza and Monaco for Ferrari but Hamilton is one of the biggest names in the sport.

“My guess? Charles, at the start, gets No 1 treatment because he knows the car and the team better.

“But if things go that Lewis starts being the lead driver? Then they will need to choose.

“You need to choose who will be your lead driver and who will go for the championship.”

Ferrari opted not to name a clear No1 driver under team principal Fred Vasseur’s leadership when they had Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Both drivers were instead able to win grands prix for Ferrari.

McLaren, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, found themselves in a similar boat last year.

Red Bull, by contrast, prioritise Max Verstappen at all costs and he will vie for a fifth drivers’ title in a row in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton told to adapt quickly to Ferrari

Whether Hamilton can stun Verstappen by claiming his record eighth title may depend on how swiftly he is immersed into his new surroundings.

“The adaptation? Ninety-nine percent is already adapted,” said former Renault, Lotus and Haas driver Grosjean.

“He is one of the most talented drivers, he knows how to drive a car. It doesn’t matter the colour, it doesn’t matter what the shape of the steering wheel is, he’s going to be fast.

“In Formula 1, it’s the last person who makes a difference. Getting there takes some time. Understanding the language of the engineers, understanding what the car needs to be fast, what the philosophy is.

“I was lucky to drive a Mercedes and a Ferrari engine. They are 100% different, almost the opposite.

“Where Lewis has a great help is with Fred Vasseur. I drove for Fred in junior categories. It’s difficult to explain what he does, but he does it well!

“For Lewis, having his comfort and support - someone he can rely on - will make it easier.

“I’m not saying he won’t win in Melbourne because Ferrari is always strong there.

“But it can take time to get adapted. Sometimes it goes smoothly and everything works well, sometimes it takes more work.”