Lando Norris is “absolutely” ready to become F1 champion, reckons Mika Hakkinen

Mika Hakkinen is backing Lando Norris in his bid to win the 2025 F1 title

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Former McLaren Formula 1 star Mika Hakkinen believes Lando Norris is “absolutely” ready to become a world champion this year.

Norris challenged Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title in 2024 as the MCL38 became increasingly competitive in the second year of the year, but the Briton was ultimately no match to his rival who romped to a fourth consecutive title.

Many criticised Norris for making too many errors and for his failure to capitalise on Red Bull’s woes, and the McLaren driver himself admitted that he and his team simply didn’t do a “good enough” job last year.

However, Hakkinen, who scored both of his F1 titles with McLaren in the late 1990s, believes the issues Norris faced in 2024 were a part of his growth journey and he now has a stronger chance of taking the fight to an in-form Verstappen.

Asked if the 25-year-old is ready to become a champion after the events of 2024, Hakkinen told the Hindustan Times: “Absolutely, yes.

“Why? Because I experienced many years of racing without success, but it was part of my development to become a good racing driver.

“You have to maintain your criticism about yourself. That way you keep developing and pushing. That means you are taking risks.

“Lando experienced all these elements in his career. He’s been taking risks. He’s been critical of himself. He’s been pushing flat out.

“When you’re not world champion, when you’re working towards that goal, it requires a lot of mistakes and stress. I believe Lando is ready. He is flat-out ready to achieve his goal.”

Norris ultimately finished second in the F1 standings last year, 63 points down on Verstappen, after scoring a maiden win in Miami and clinching further victories at Zandvoort, Singapore and Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, McLaren lifted the constructors’ championship for the first time since Hakkinen led the Woking-based team to a title double in 1998.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
11m ago
Franco Morbidelli’s best-ever start, but injury plagues Fabio di Giannantonio
Franco Morbidelli,2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
20m ago
Start date and first race confirmed for Sauber’s new F1 boss
Jonathan Wheatley and Mattia Binotto will run Sauber
BSB News
22m ago
Davey Todd: “It wasn’t a choice of my own to stay in Superstock last year…”
Davey Todd
MotoGP News
35m ago
Pramac claim "gap has closed; Yamaha will do anything..."
Jack Miller, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez can tie an all-time Spanish record at Argentina MotoGP
Agostini, Nieto and Marc Marquez, 2017

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Liam Lawson reveals impact of parents’ sacrifice on road to F1
Liam Lawson
F1 News
2h ago
Ralf Schumacher warns an under-fire F1 driver “it can be over after Australia”
Jack Doohan
F1 Feature
2h ago
Top adversary named if Max Verstappen’s aggressive driving strikes again
Max Verstappen
F1 Feature
3h ago
Explained: Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur's first title win together
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Lando Norris is “absolutely” ready to become F1 champion, reckons Mika Hakkinen
Lando Norris