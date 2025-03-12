Sky Sports F1 confirm 2025 commentators with one major addition

Sky Sports announce 16-person team to cover F1 2025 season

Sky Sports
Sky Sports

Sky Sports have named their 2025 F1 broadcast team.

A major addition has joined the television team alongside favourites from previous seasons.

Jamie Chadwick will work as a regular pundit for the upcoming season, Sky Sports announced.

Chadwick is a three-time W Series champion and a 2025 European Le Mans Series entry who will add expertise from the perspective of inside the cockpit.

Jamie Chadwick
Jamie Chadwick

Sky Sports F1 2025 broadcast team

Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg and Jacques Villeneuve will return as pundits from inside the paddock.

The three ex-Formula 1 champions bring unrivalled experience from the summit of the sport.

Button and Rosberg are former teammates of Lewis Hamilton, who switches from Mercedes to Ferrari this year.

Villeneuve caught the eye last year with some scathing criticism of some F1 drivers, including Daniel Ricciardo.

Martin Brundle will resume his duties as an expert, and will also do his famous grid-walk where he interview stars just moments before a grand prix begins.

Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick return for the 2025 season too.

Anthony Davidson and Karun Chandhok are also a part of Sky Sports’ coverage.

The presenters and reporters will include Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham, Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes and Craig Slater.

David Croft and Harry Benjamin are the two lead commentators.

Damon Hill, the former F1 champion, left his role with Sky Sports after the 2024 season.

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

