Kimi Antonelli “really grateful” to Lewis Hamilton for support ahead of F1 debut

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has admitted it will be “pretty surreal” to race alongside Lewis Hamilton on track for the first time at this weekend’s F1 Australian Grand Prix.

Antonelli will make his F1 debut for Mercedes in Melbourne on Sunday.

At just 18, Antonelli is the youngest driver on the 2025 F1 grid but is rated incredibly highly by Mercedes.

Following Hamilton’s shock decision to leave the team for Ferrari, Mercedes decided to promote Antonelli from their junior academy rather than opt for an experienced option like Carlos Sainz.

Antonelli has been part of the Mercedes stable since 2018, joining as a youngster during Hamilton’s F1 title domination.

He will now go head-to-head with Hamilton on track in 2025.

Speaking at the FIA press conference on Thursday in Melbourne, Antonelli discussed the crucial role Hamilton played last year in adapting to life at Mercedes.

“I mean, first of all, it feels pretty surreal to be able to race with someone such as Lewis,” Antonelli said.

“I have been growing up, and once I joined Mercedes, looking at him. He’s been incredibly successful. It feels kind of weird that I am going to be sharing the track with him but also with Carlos, all of the drivers at the end of the day.

“When you’re used to seeing them on TV, you are finally able to share the track with them. It’s an incredible feeling.

“Last year, I have been doing some trackside, and at the end of the season, I am starting to work with the team. Lewis has always been nice to me and also given me some advice.

“And also you [Hamilton] wrote a message in the driver’s room? I will be able to see it pretty soon. He’s been really nice to me and I am really grateful to that because it shows he’s not only a great driver but a great person.”

Antonelli could break Verstappen record

Antonelli could break a long-time Max Verstappen record early in the season.

If the Italian wins any of the three opening races of the year, then Antonelli will become the youngest winner in F1 history.

Verstappen currently holds the record after winning the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, his first race for Red Bull.

The last rookie to finish on the podium in their first race was Kevin Magnussen, who drove for McLaren at the 2014 Australian Grand Prix.