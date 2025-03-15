Starting grid for F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

This is the starting grid for the Australian Grand Prix, the first race of the 2025 F1 season.

2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 6 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 14 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 16 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 18 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 19 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 20 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Lando Norris starts on pole position with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri joining him on the front row.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen goes from third as he starts his bid to win a fifth successive world title.

George Russell joins Verstappen on the second row for Mercedes.

Yuki Tsunoda lines up fifth for Racing Bulls, with Alex Albon sixth for Williams, after the pair starred in qualifying.

Charles Leclerc is only seventh, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts his Ferrari debut from eighth.

Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz round out the top-10 starters for Alpine and Williams respectively.

Kimi Antonelli starts his F1 debut down in 16th for Mercedes, while Liam Lawson goes from a lowly 18th after a miserable first qualifying for Red Bull.