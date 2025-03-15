Starting grid for F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

How the F1 grid will line up for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The top three qualifiers in Australia
The top three qualifiers in Australia

This is the starting grid for the Australian Grand Prix, the first race of the 2025 F1 season.

2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
6Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
10Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
14Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
16Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
17Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
18Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing
19Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
20Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Lando Norris starts on pole position with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri joining him on the front row. 

Red Bull's Max Verstappen goes from third as he starts his bid to win a fifth successive world title. 

George Russell joins Verstappen on the second row for Mercedes. 

Yuki Tsunoda lines up fifth for Racing Bulls, with Alex Albon sixth for Williams, after the pair starred in qualifying. 

Charles Leclerc is only seventh, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts his Ferrari debut from eighth. 

Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz round out the top-10 starters for Alpine and Williams respectively. 

Kimi Antonelli starts his F1 debut down in 16th for Mercedes, while Liam Lawson goes from a lowly 18th after a miserable first qualifying for Red Bull.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
Mercedes reveal damage on Kimi Antonelli’s car led to Q1 exit
Kimi Antonelli suffered damage to the floor of his Mercedes
F1 News
5m ago
McLaren not taking Ferrari’s underwhelming F1 qualifying performance at “face value”
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
F1 News
31m ago
Carlos Sainz: Australian GP qualifying showing vindicates my move to Williams
Carlos Sainz, Williams
MotoGP News
39m ago
Eerie Cal Crutchlow premonition about Marc Marquez finally vindicated
Marc Marquez
F1 News
41m ago
Lewis Hamilton’s verdict on first Ferrari qualifying and surprise deficit
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Liam Lawson admits he shouldn't be running off track after brutal Australia Q1 exit
Liam Lawson, Red Bull
F1 News
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
The top three qualifiers in Australia
F1 Results
1h ago
2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Lando Norris
F1
3h ago
2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s approach fuels theory behind Australia practice gap to Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton