Starting grid for F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
How the F1 grid will line up for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
This is the starting grid for the Australian Grand Prix, the first race of the 2025 F1 season.
|2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|6
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|14
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|16
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|18
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
Lando Norris starts on pole position with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri joining him on the front row.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen goes from third as he starts his bid to win a fifth successive world title.
George Russell joins Verstappen on the second row for Mercedes.
Yuki Tsunoda lines up fifth for Racing Bulls, with Alex Albon sixth for Williams, after the pair starred in qualifying.
Charles Leclerc is only seventh, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts his Ferrari debut from eighth.
Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz round out the top-10 starters for Alpine and Williams respectively.
Kimi Antonelli starts his F1 debut down in 16th for Mercedes, while Liam Lawson goes from a lowly 18th after a miserable first qualifying for Red Bull.