Lando Norris claims pole position for the season-opening F1 Australian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m15.912s 1m15.415s 1m15.096s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m16.062s 1m15.468s 1m15.180s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.018s 1m15.688s 1m15.481s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m15.971s 1m15.556s 1m15.546s 5 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m16.225s 1m16.009s 1m15.670s 6 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m16.245s 1m16.017s 1m15.737s 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m16.029s 1m15.827s 1m15.755s 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m16.213s 1m15.919s 1m15.973s 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m16.328s 1m16.112s 1m15.980s 10 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m16.360s 1m15.931s 1m16.062s 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m16.354s 1m16.175s 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m16.288s 1m16.453s 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m16.369s 1m16.483s 14 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m16.315s 1m16.863s 15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m16.512s 1m17.520s 16 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m16.525s 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m16.579s 18 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m17.094s 19 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m17.147s 20 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team No time set

Norris took the first pole of 2025, edging out teammate and home favourite Oscar Piastri by just 0.084s as McLaren locked out the front row in Melbourne.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull, 0.385s down on Norris.

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, while Yuki Tsunoda produced a stunning lap to grab fifth on the grid for Racing Bulls.

Alex Albon was another star of qualifying, securing sixth in his Williams ahead of the struggling Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who were only seventh and eighth fastest.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly and new Williams driver Carlos Sainz completed the top-10.

Both Aston Martins went out in the second part of qualifying, with Fernando Alonso 12th ahead of teammate Lance Stroll.

The under pressure Jack Doohan was 14th quickest as he failed to join Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly in Q3.

Kimi Antonelli suffered bib damage to the floor of his Mercedes as he was knocked out in 16th.

Liam Lawson’s early struggles at Red Bull continued, with the Kiwi eliminated in Q1 down in 18th.

Lawson was only quicker than Esteban Ocon’s Haas, with rookie teammate Oliver Bearman not able to complete a lap due to a gearbox problem following his second crash of the weekend in FP3.