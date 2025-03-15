2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix, Round 1 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris claims pole position for the season-opening F1 Australian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m15.912s1m15.415s1m15.096s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m16.062s1m15.468s1m15.180s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.018s1m15.688s1m15.481s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m15.971s1m15.556s1m15.546s
5Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.225s1m16.009s1m15.670s
6Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m16.245s1m16.017s1m15.737s
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.029s1m15.827s1m15.755s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.213s1m15.919s1m15.973s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m16.328s1m16.112s1m15.980s
10Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m16.360s1m15.931s1m16.062s
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.354s1m16.175s 
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m16.288s1m16.453s 
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m16.369s1m16.483s 
14Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m16.315s1m16.863s 
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.512s1m17.520s 
16Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.525s  
17Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.579s  
18Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.094s  
19Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m17.147s  
20Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 TeamNo time set  

Norris took the first pole of 2025, edging out teammate and home favourite Oscar Piastri by just 0.084s as McLaren locked out the front row in Melbourne. 

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull, 0.385s down on Norris.

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, while Yuki Tsunoda produced a stunning lap to grab fifth on the grid for Racing Bulls.

Alex Albon was another star of qualifying, securing sixth in his Williams ahead of the struggling Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who were only seventh and eighth fastest. 

Alpine's Pierre Gasly and new Williams driver Carlos Sainz completed the top-10. 

Both Aston Martins went out in the second part of qualifying, with Fernando Alonso 12th ahead of teammate Lance Stroll.

The under pressure Jack Doohan was 14th quickest as he failed to join Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly in Q3.

Kimi Antonelli suffered bib damage to the floor of his Mercedes as he was knocked out in 16th.

Liam Lawson’s early struggles at Red Bull continued, with the Kiwi eliminated in Q1 down in 18th.

Lawson was only quicker than Esteban Ocon’s Haas, with rookie teammate Oliver Bearman not able to complete a lap due to a gearbox problem following his second crash of the weekend in FP3. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
Mercedes reveal damage on Kimi Antonelli’s car led to Q1 exit
Kimi Antonelli suffered damage to the floor of his Mercedes
F1 News
5m ago
McLaren not taking Ferrari’s underwhelming F1 qualifying performance at “face value”
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
F1 News
31m ago
Carlos Sainz: Australian GP qualifying showing vindicates my move to Williams
Carlos Sainz, Williams
MotoGP News
39m ago
Eerie Cal Crutchlow premonition about Marc Marquez finally vindicated
Marc Marquez
F1 News
41m ago
Lewis Hamilton’s verdict on first Ferrari qualifying and surprise deficit
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Liam Lawson admits he shouldn't be running off track after brutal Australia Q1 exit
Liam Lawson, Red Bull
F1 News
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
The top three qualifiers in Australia
F1 Results
1h ago
2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Lando Norris
F1
3h ago
2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s approach fuels theory behind Australia practice gap to Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton