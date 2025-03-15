2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix, Round 1 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris claims pole position for the season-opening F1 Australian Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m15.912s
|1m15.415s
|1m15.096s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m16.062s
|1m15.468s
|1m15.180s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.018s
|1m15.688s
|1m15.481s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m15.971s
|1m15.556s
|1m15.546s
|5
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.225s
|1m16.009s
|1m15.670s
|6
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m16.245s
|1m16.017s
|1m15.737s
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.029s
|1m15.827s
|1m15.755s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.213s
|1m15.919s
|1m15.973s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m16.328s
|1m16.112s
|1m15.980s
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m16.360s
|1m15.931s
|1m16.062s
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.354s
|1m16.175s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m16.288s
|1m16.453s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m16.369s
|1m16.483s
|14
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m16.315s
|1m16.863s
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.512s
|1m17.520s
|16
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.525s
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.579s
|18
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.094s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m17.147s
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|No time set
Norris took the first pole of 2025, edging out teammate and home favourite Oscar Piastri by just 0.084s as McLaren locked out the front row in Melbourne.
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull, 0.385s down on Norris.
George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, while Yuki Tsunoda produced a stunning lap to grab fifth on the grid for Racing Bulls.
Alex Albon was another star of qualifying, securing sixth in his Williams ahead of the struggling Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who were only seventh and eighth fastest.
Alpine's Pierre Gasly and new Williams driver Carlos Sainz completed the top-10.
Both Aston Martins went out in the second part of qualifying, with Fernando Alonso 12th ahead of teammate Lance Stroll.
The under pressure Jack Doohan was 14th quickest as he failed to join Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly in Q3.
Kimi Antonelli suffered bib damage to the floor of his Mercedes as he was knocked out in 16th.
Liam Lawson’s early struggles at Red Bull continued, with the Kiwi eliminated in Q1 down in 18th.
Lawson was only quicker than Esteban Ocon’s Haas, with rookie teammate Oliver Bearman not able to complete a lap due to a gearbox problem following his second crash of the weekend in FP3.