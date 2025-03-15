Lewis Hamilton’s approach fuels theory behind Australia practice gap to Charles Leclerc

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok believes Lewis Hamilton’s deficit to Charles Leclerc in practice at the Australian Grand Prix is due to the approach the seven-time world champion is taking to “build a weekend”.

This weekend is Hamilton’s first as a Ferrari driver following his bombshell move from Mercedes.

Hamilton has trailed Leclerc in all three practice sessions in Melbourne ahead of qualifying.

In final practice, Hamilton was eighth-fastest, approximately 0.2s off Leclerc’s pace.

Hamilton has been consistently behind his teammate throughout practice as they gear up for the first qualifying of the year.

While beating Leclerc is possibly “unrealistic”, Chandhok thinks that the gap between the pair in practice is due to Hamilton’s approach.

“I think they’re in the fight, absolutely in the fight,” Chandhok said of Ferrari. “I think Lewis is building himself into it. Lewis Hamilton is someone who knows how to build a weekend.

“He doesn’t need to deliver all of that pace in free practice. Will he be in a level of comfort to out-qualify Charles the first time around? Maybe unrealistic, but they’re absolutely in the fight for pole.”

Former W Series driver and fellow Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff added: “100 per cent. It seems like he’s building into it and actually making great progress every session.

“I think for qualifying it’s still going to be a bit of a challenge. We know Lando wasn’t able to complete his lap there.

“Had a bit of traffic in sector three. For the Ferraris to be able to challenge will be difficult for pole but I think they’re going to be in there with a chance.”

Can Ferrari challenge McLaren?

McLaren remain the heavy favourite for this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix after Oscar Piastri topped the timesheets in final practice.

It would have been likely a McLaren 1-2 had it not been for Norris encountering traffic on his best lap.

Ferrari dropped behind Mercedes and Red Bull in FP3 as they struggled with one-lap pace at Albert Park.

Ferrari have an impressive record at the Australian Grand Prix, though, winning four of the last six races in Melbourne.