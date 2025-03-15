Max Verstappen addresses shock McLaren approach: ‘It didn’t last long’

Max Verstappen has spoken about a surprise call from McLaren boss Zak Brown to his management team

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has addressed McLaren’s shock approach to his management team, quipping that the call “didn’t last long” after Zak Brown found out how much he would have to pay to sign the reigning F1 world champion.

Reputable Dutch publication De Telegraaf reported that Brown had called Verstappen’s management “some time ago” to “explore the market”.

This comes after McLaren announced Oscar Piastri’s contract extension beyond 2026.

In an interview with Viaplay, Verstappen was asked about Brown’s approach.

“He didn’t, he didn’t call me,” Verstappen clarified, with the interviewer making reference to Brown contacting his management.

“But I think that didn’t last long. When he knew how much he would have to pay it was over immediately.”

Verstappen was then asked: “How much?”

He replied: “A lot!”

Verstappen’s F1 future

Verstappen’s F1 future remains a hot topic despite being contracted at Red Bull until the end of 2028.

Amid the off-track turmoil at Red Bull last year, Verstappen was heavily linked with a sensational switch to Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

However, the move never tempted Verstappen, with Mercedes ultimately promoting Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

During the 2025 Australian GP weekend, Toto Wolff appeared to pour cold water on any interest in Verstappen, outlining his desire to stick with George Russell and Antonelli.

Aston Martin have also been linked with a move for Verstappen.

A Daily Mail report claimed that Aston Martin was preparing a world record £1bn deal to bring Verstappen to Silverstone.

Aston Martin have heavily invested in their new headquarters and hired some of the best technical minds to the team.

Adrian Newey has recently started work as part of their technical team, while Enrico Cardile will join from Ferrari later this year.

