2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Australian Grand Prix, Round 1 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri headed the timesheets in final F1 practice at the Australian Grand Prix:
|2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m15.921s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m15.960s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.002s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.188s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.206s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m16.252s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m16.258s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.378s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.455s
|10
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m16.597s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.707s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m16.719s
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.732s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m16.948s
|15
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m16.993s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m17.146s
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.270s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m17.373s
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|No Time Set
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|No Time Set
Piastri topped the order in a tight session in Melbourne at Albert Park.
Just under 0.6s separated the top 10 in final practice as teams fine-tuned their cars ahead of the first qualifying session of the year.
Piastri ultimately topped the order, but there’s more to come from Lando Norris, who made a mistake on his best lap.
George Russell was Piastri’s closest challenger in an encouraging session for Mercedes.
Max Verstappen rounded out the top three in an improved RB21 in Australia.
Charles Leclerc was only fourth in the order, as Ferrari seemed to lack some pace over one lap.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli was fifth-fastest, confirming Mercedes’ impressive pace ahead of qualifying.
Williams enjoyed another strong pace - with both cars in the top seven.
Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda and Norris rounded out the top 10.
Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman failed to set times in FP3.
An engine issue curtailed Lawson’s session.
For Bearman, he beached his Haas in the gravel after another mistake.