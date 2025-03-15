2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Australian Grand Prix, Round 1 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri headed the timesheets in final F1 practice at the Australian Grand Prix:

2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m15.921s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m15.960s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.002s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.188s
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.206s
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m16.252s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m16.258s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.378s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.455s
10Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m16.597s
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.707s
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m16.719s
13Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.732s
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m16.948s
15Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m16.993s
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m17.146s
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.270s
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m17.373s
19Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 TeamNo Time Set
20Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull RacingNo Time Set


Piastri topped the order in a tight session in Melbourne at Albert Park.

Just under 0.6s separated the top 10 in final practice as teams fine-tuned their cars ahead of the first qualifying session of the year.

Piastri ultimately topped the order, but there’s more to come from Lando Norris, who made a mistake on his best lap.

George Russell was Piastri’s closest challenger in an encouraging session for Mercedes.

Max Verstappen rounded out the top three in an improved RB21 in Australia.

Charles Leclerc was only fourth in the order, as Ferrari seemed to lack some pace over one lap.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli was fifth-fastest, confirming Mercedes’ impressive pace ahead of qualifying.

Williams enjoyed another strong pace - with both cars in the top seven.

Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda and Norris rounded out the top 10.

Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman failed to set times in FP3.

An engine issue curtailed Lawson’s session.

For Bearman, he beached his Haas in the gravel after another mistake.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

