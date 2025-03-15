2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Oscar Piastri headed the timesheets in final F1 practice at the Australian Grand Prix:

2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m15.921s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m15.960s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.002s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m16.188s 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m16.206s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m16.252s 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m16.258s 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m16.378s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m16.455s 10 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m16.597s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m16.707s 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m16.719s 13 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m16.732s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m16.948s 15 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m16.993s 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m17.146s 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m17.270s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m17.373s 19 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team No Time Set 20 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing No Time Set



Piastri topped the order in a tight session in Melbourne at Albert Park.

Just under 0.6s separated the top 10 in final practice as teams fine-tuned their cars ahead of the first qualifying session of the year.

Piastri ultimately topped the order, but there’s more to come from Lando Norris, who made a mistake on his best lap.

George Russell was Piastri’s closest challenger in an encouraging session for Mercedes.

Max Verstappen rounded out the top three in an improved RB21 in Australia.

Charles Leclerc was only fourth in the order, as Ferrari seemed to lack some pace over one lap.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli was fifth-fastest, confirming Mercedes’ impressive pace ahead of qualifying.

Williams enjoyed another strong pace - with both cars in the top seven.

Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda and Norris rounded out the top 10.

Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman failed to set times in FP3.

An engine issue curtailed Lawson’s session.

For Bearman, he beached his Haas in the gravel after another mistake.