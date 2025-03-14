McLaren phoned Max Verstappen to ‘explore the market’

McLaren reveal phone call to Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

McLaren put in a call to Max Verstappen in a bold move which would have shaken the F1 drivers’ market.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown phoned Verstappen “some time ago”, he told De Telegraaf.

However, Brown insisted it was only a single phone call to “explore the market”.

McLaren enquired about Max Verstappen availability

Red Bull star Verstappen’s future was in question a year ago amid his team’s internal battle which involved Christian Horner.

Jos Verstappen and Helmut Marko became embroiled in the problem which threatened Red Bull’s top driver’s stay at the team.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was vocal about signing Verstappen, at the time.

McLaren and Mercedes look away from Max Verstappen

But the F1 driver market has considerably changed since Verstappen’s future was at-risk.

Ahead of this weekend’s F1 Australian Grand Prix, McLaren tied Oscar Piastri down to a new multi-year contract.

That fresh deal reportedly gives Piastri parity with teammate Lando Norris’ hefty wages, at around £20m-per-year according to the Daily Mail.

Mercedes have also committed to Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement, next to George Russell.

And Wolff moved to shut the door on Verstappen to Mercedes.

Wolff is committed to building rookie Antonelli’s F1 career. Antonelli has been likened to a teenage Verstappen, who Mercedes missed out on signing.

Russell is also set for contract talks with Mercedes which would solidify his status.

From 2026, the new F1 engine regulations will create a dynamic where any front-running team could burst out of the gates with an era-defining car.

That means Verstappen - and every top F1 driver - will be looking around to see which car might give them the greatest chance of victory.

The driver market is likely to take further twists when 2026 creates a new pecking order.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
3m ago
Oliver Bearman explains massive Australian GP FP1 crash
Oliver Bearman, Haas
F1 News
13m ago
Christian Horner’s advice to Liam Lawson after “too slow” confession
Liam Lawson
MotoGP Feature
41m ago
Absent Jorge Martin has one reason to smile
Jorge Martin
Le Mans News
43m ago
2025 IMSA: The full entry list for Sebring 12 Hours
Sebring 12 Hours race start
NASCAR News
50m ago
NASCAR updates Open Exemption Provision rules for Cup Series
Helio Castroneves, Trackhouse

More News

F1 News
55m ago
George Russell gives worrying Mercedes prognosis for F1 Australian GP qualifying
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen admits Red Bull problem will be ‘hard to fix’
Max Verstappen
RR News
1h ago
Davey Todd names “biggest goal” of 2025 - and what he’s “gutted” about
Davey Todd
F1 Feature
1h ago
Long run data analysis establishes McLaren and Ferrari pecking order in Australia
McLaren
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s intriguing analysis of ‘different’ Ferrari F1 car
Lewis Hamilton