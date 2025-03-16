George Russell made “most decisive decision” ever to solve Mercedes’ key flaw

George Russell insists he made the boldest strategic call of his career at the F1 Australian Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Russell earned a podium finish in the 2025 season-opener which became chaotic in the wet weather.

In a race where ex-teammate Lewis Hamilton was only 10th on his Ferrari debut, Russell credited a Mercedes team meeting earlier on Sunday for their excellent result.

He avoided a spin, unlike McLaren’s Oscar Piastri who missed out on a podium as a result, after a brave strategy call.

George Russell reveals important meeting in Australia

George Russell

“It was a race of survival,” Russell told Sky Sports after finishing third behind Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

“In that mid-phase it went from inters, then started raining more, then it went to slicks, then started raining…

“It was the most decisive decision that I have ever taken, in terms of strategy.

“I came around the corner, where Oscar and Lando went off, and said ‘box, box, box, right now!’

“I came out of the pits and the inter tyres were probably six seconds slower in the first two sectors, but then were probably 10 seconds quicker in the last sector.

“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen.

“To come home in P3 was a good result.

“We had a really amazing conversation and meeting this morning.

“We all came together - Toto, the strategists, all the engineers. We knew exactly what we needed in each circumstance - when it was getting drier, and wetter, and who would be making the calls, and what they needed from me.

“It’s no secret that it hasn’t been our strength in the past 18 months, these challenging races.

“That’s why I was so keen today to bring it home. We did a great job.”

New Mercedes teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli finished fourth in his debut F1 grand prix, which Russell called “amazing”.

Russell is stepping into a new senior role with Mercedes this season, after seven-time champion Hamilton was replaced by rookie Antonelli.

He impressed Mercedes boss Toto Wolff with his first drive of 2025.

“Very good,” Wolff rated Russell.

“There is so much talk about Kimi and he merits that. But George was so good.

“He extracts from the car more than the car has, at times.

“He makes no mistakes. He is a true leader in the team, and we are lucky to have him.”