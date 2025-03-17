Christian Horner spots “quite strange” McLaren trait in F1 Australian Grand Prix

Red Bull boss Christian Horner thinks it’s “quite strange” how McLaren are able to warm up with their tyres while enjoying low degradation following the F1 Australian Grand Prix.

While Max Verstappen finished within one second of Lando Norris at the front, the McLarens were in a league of their own.

By Lap 34, Verstappen was running 18s off the lead in third place as he struggled to manage his intermediate tyres.

Verstappen was more of a match for the front two on fresh tyres, running Norris close for the race victory after the final Safety Car period.

After the race, Horner highlighted where McLaren are ahead of the other teams.

“I think it’s different to everybody, yes, and what’s quite strange is that they enjoy great warm-up, but also very low degradation,” Horner said as quoted by Motorsport Week.

“Usually one comes at the expense of the other. So, they certainly at this circuit seem to have mastered that.”

Horner believes McLaren’s car in Australia was in “a very sweet spot” that was “very well balanced”.

“When you’ve got a car that’s very well balanced, the whole world looks different. It’s always an interaction between aero and mechanical.

“You can see the McLaren, they’ve got it in a very sweet spot, particularly for this circuit. Then with that comes very good degradation. The car is very kind on its tyres.”

Horner reflects on Australian GP

Ultimately, it was a positive Australian Grand Prix for Red Bull.

After Friday practice, Verstappen ruled out challenging for the win after struggling with the handling of the RB21.

After the various strategies in Melbourne, Verstappen could remain in DRS range of Norris, and he looked like he could have won the race.

Reflecting on the closing laps, Horner said: “But in the end, when it all played out, he managed to jump back up into second for what became an eight-lap shootout to the finish.

“He very nearly nicked it at the end there. So I think Lando looked like he tightened a little bit at the end of the race.

“He made a mistake at Turn 6, went half off the track. That gave Max a little bit of a run at a track that’s very difficult to overtake.

“Then the next lap he got another run. So yeah, a very, very close finish to an exciting race. So for us, I think it’s a very solid start to what’s going to be a marathon of a year.”