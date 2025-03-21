Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Chinese Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton on pole

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (at 3am UK). Qualifying for the grand prix is immediately after. The grand prix is on Sunday.

2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 9 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 15 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 17 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 20 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing

Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position in a Ferrari for the sprint race, although it won't count towards his overall total because it isn't for a grand prix.

However, it is still an important marker in his early adaptation to the Ferrari.

His 1.30.849s was a new lap record at the Shanghai International Circuit, where he has previously won six grands prix.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start on the front row with Hamilton.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri rounded out the top three but Lando Norris was restricted to P6.

Worryingly for Red Bull, Liam Lawson is at the back of the grid.