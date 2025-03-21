Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Chinese Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton on pole

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton claims pole position for sprint race at F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton starts on pole for the first time as a Ferrari driver
Lewis Hamilton starts on pole for the first time as a Ferrari driver

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (at 3am UK). Qualifying for the grand prix is immediately after. The grand prix is on Sunday.

2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lewis HamiltonGBR
Scuderia Ferrari HP
2Max VerstappenNED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
3Oscar PiastriAUS
McLaren F1 Team
4Charles LeclercMON
Scuderia Ferrari HP
5George RussellGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Lando NorrisGBR
McLaren F1 Team
7Kimi AntonelliITA
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
8Yuki TsunodaJPN
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
9Alex AlbonTHA
Atlassian Williams Racing
10Lance StrollCAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
11Fernando AlonsoESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
12Oliver BearmanGBR
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
13Carlos SainzESP
Atlassian Williams Racing
14Gabriel BortoletoBRA
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
15Isack HadjarFRA
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
16Pierre GaslyFRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
17Jack DoohanAUS
BWT Alpine F1 Team
18Esteban OconFRA
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
19Nico HulkenbergGER
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
20Liam LawsonNZL
Oracle Red Bull Racing

Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position in a Ferrari for the sprint race, although it won't count towards his overall total because it isn't for a grand prix.

However, it is still an important marker in his early adaptation to the Ferrari.

His 1.30.849s was a new lap record at the Shanghai International Circuit, where he has previously won six grands prix.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start on the front row with Hamilton.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri rounded out the top three but Lando Norris was restricted to P6.

Worryingly for Red Bull, Liam Lawson is at the back of the grid.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
5m ago
Carl Fogarty reveals story behind new BSB team
Carl Fogarty, 2019 US WorldSBK, Aruba.it Racing Ducati pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
14m ago
McLaren error in Ferrari sprint qualifying battle identified
Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri
F1 News
21m ago
George Russell verdict on Lewis Hamilton's chance of winning China sprint race
George Russell
F1 News
23m ago
Lando Norris made "too many mistakes", McLaren “not quick enough”
Lando Norris rued an error-strewn sprint qualifying in China
MotoGP Feature
33m ago
“Honda has made the biggest step” in MotoGP 2025
Zarco, Bagnaia, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

More News

F1 News
48m ago
Worrying onboard assessment of Liam Lawson from qualifying disaster
Liam Lawson
F1 News
1h ago
Explained: Ferrari radio call about Lewis Hamilton which baffled Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race: Live stream for free
F1
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur points out “negative” after Lewis Hamilton pole position
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton ‘gobsmacked’ after stunning first Ferrari F1 pole
Lewis Hamilton was left in shock after securing his first Ferrari pole