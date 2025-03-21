Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Chinese Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton on pole
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton claims pole position for sprint race at F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix.
The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (at 3am UK). Qualifying for the grand prix is immediately after. The grand prix is on Sunday.
|2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
Scuderia Ferrari HP
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
Scuderia Ferrari HP
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
McLaren F1 Team
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
Atlassian Williams Racing
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
Atlassian Williams Racing
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|17
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
Oracle Red Bull Racing
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position in a Ferrari for the sprint race, although it won't count towards his overall total because it isn't for a grand prix.
However, it is still an important marker in his early adaptation to the Ferrari.
His 1.30.849s was a new lap record at the Shanghai International Circuit, where he has previously won six grands prix.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start on the front row with Hamilton.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri rounded out the top three but Lando Norris was restricted to P6.
Worryingly for Red Bull, Liam Lawson is at the back of the grid.