Lewis Hamilton ‘gobsmacked’ after stunning first Ferrari F1 pole

Lewis Hamilton says he is “gobsmacked” after claiming a stunning first F1 pole position for Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion took the first sprint pole of the 2025 season at the Chinese Grand Prix with a new lap record of 1m30.849s at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Lewis Hamilton pipped Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by just 0.018s as the two former F1 title rivals locked out the front-row of the grid in China.

The 40-year-old Briton admitted the result had taken him by surprise.

"I'm just a bit gobsmacked, taken back by it. I didn't know when we would get to this position,” Hamilton told the official F1 channel.

"After last weekend, it was a difficult start to the week. We came here with aggression and wanting to go into the weekend and get the car into a great place.

"I started out straight away with a better feeling in the car. I can't believe we are at the front, ahead of a McLaren which has been so fast throughout winter testing, Australia and even today.

"I'm really grateful to be up there with these great drivers and be so close to all these other teams.”

Asked what had made the difference, Hamilton replied: "I have no idea, I would have to go back and take a look.

"My first sector was really strong, I think that's where I made most of my improvement on that lap. Just little increments through the whole place.

"There's still time to find which I will make sure I apply to the next qualifying session we go out in.

"It's amazing to see the number 1 as you stop and to be in the red car is incredible."

Lewis Hamilton hoping to turn pole into win

Lewis Hamilton celebrates taking sprint pole in China

Having not yet completed any long running in dry conditions for Ferrari, Hamilton said he is hoping he can hold onto the position and convert pole into victory in the sprint race.

"I didn't do a race run in Bahrain testing, we did the race last weekend in the wet but tomorrow will be my first real long-ish race run, then Sunday my first proper race run in the dry with this car,” he added.

"I'm hoping we can hold onto it but I think the McLarens are very fast, as is Max but we are in a good position, we will stay positive and keep our heads high, and keep pushing forwards."

Sky Sports F1 co-commentator Martin Brundle said: "You could see straight away in the first four turns, Hamilton had it on point.

“The car was really stable and he was hustling the throttle and he got the tyres, pressures and temperatures absolutely in the window, so did Max.

"Max's experience comes through again. Championship leader Norris down in sixth and that's not where he needs to be."