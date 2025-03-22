Starting grid for F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix: How the race will begin
How the F1 grid will line up for the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix.
This is the starting grid for the Chinese Grand Prix, the second race of the 2025 F1 season.
|2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|8
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|18
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
Oscar Piastri starts on pole position for the first time in his F1 career after the McLaren driver topped qualifying in Shanghai.
Mercedes' George Russell joins Piastri on the front row having split the McLarens.
F1 championship leader Lando Norris goes from third, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen alongside in fourth.
It's all-Ferrari row three, with Lewis Hamilton edging out teammate Charles Leclerc for the first time in regular qualifying.
Isack Hadjar was one of the stars of qualifying and lines up seventh in his Racing Bulls.
Kimi Antonelli is eighth in the second Mercedes, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon's Williams.
For the second consecutive day, Liam Lawson will start at the very back of the F1 field.
The new Red Bull driver was knocked out in Q1 with the slowest time of all, meaning he will start 20th and last.