Starting grid for F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix: How the race will begin

This is the starting grid for the Chinese Grand Prix, the second race of the 2025 F1 season.

2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
8Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
9Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
11Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
17Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
18Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
20Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing

Oscar Piastri starts on pole position for the first time in his F1 career after the McLaren driver topped qualifying in Shanghai. 

Mercedes' George Russell joins Piastri on the front row having split the McLarens. 

F1 championship leader Lando Norris goes from third, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen alongside in fourth. 

It's all-Ferrari row three, with Lewis Hamilton edging out teammate Charles Leclerc for the first time in regular qualifying. 

Isack Hadjar was one of the stars of qualifying and lines up seventh in his Racing Bulls. 

Kimi Antonelli is eighth in the second Mercedes, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon's Williams.

For the second consecutive day, Liam Lawson will start at the very back of the F1 field.

The new Red Bull driver was knocked out in Q1 with the slowest time of all, meaning he will start 20th and last. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

