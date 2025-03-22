Starting grid for F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix: How the race will begin

This is the starting grid for the Chinese Grand Prix, the second race of the 2025 F1 season.

2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 8 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 11 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 17 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 18 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 20 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing

Oscar Piastri starts on pole position for the first time in his F1 career after the McLaren driver topped qualifying in Shanghai.

Mercedes' George Russell joins Piastri on the front row having split the McLarens.

F1 championship leader Lando Norris goes from third, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen alongside in fourth.

It's all-Ferrari row three, with Lewis Hamilton edging out teammate Charles Leclerc for the first time in regular qualifying.

Isack Hadjar was one of the stars of qualifying and lines up seventh in his Racing Bulls.

Kimi Antonelli is eighth in the second Mercedes, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon's Williams.

For the second consecutive day, Liam Lawson will start at the very back of the F1 field.

The new Red Bull driver was knocked out in Q1 with the slowest time of all, meaning he will start 20th and last.