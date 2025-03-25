Martin Brundle predicts “intense” Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri rivalry after Chinese GP

Legendary F1 commentator Martin Brundle expects Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s rivalry to become more “intense” following the Chinese Grand Prix.

McLaren have started the 2025 F1 season as the team to beat, with Norris winning the season-opening Australian Grand Prix from the pole position.

Piastri hit back in Shanghai, taking his third career victory ahead of his teammate.

Piastri sits 10 points behind Norris after two rounds, with Max Verstappen and George Russell between them after promising starts.

With McLaren enjoying a decisive performance advantage, the title battle is expected to be between the McLaren pair.

For now, their rivalry has been harmonious.

Last year, they helped McLaren win their first F1 constructors’ title since 1998.

However, Brundle expects it to become more intense as the season progresses.

In his post-race column for Sky F1, Brundle wrote: “Norris leaves China with one more point advantage over Verstappen in the championship than before he arrived, but more ominously for him, Piastri is now only 10 points behind. Next up is Suzuka. It’s going to get intense between the McLaren pairing.”

​​“Another question was whether Norris could mount a challenge on his teammate and championship rival Piastri.

“But a disappearing brake pedal which became virtually non-existent on the final lap put paid to that, and Norris did well to just hold off Russell having another good day for Mercedes.

“It was the 50th one-two in McLaren’s history and they really are on a roll these days.”

Is Oscar Piastri an F1 title contender?

Piastri has made a clear step over the winter following an underwhelming 2024 season.

The Australian could only out-qualify Norris on four occasions during last year.

While Piastri showed excellent race craft, his raw pace compared to Norris was lacking.

In Australia, Piastri could hunt Norris down before McLaren intervened with team orders.

During the Chinese GP weekend, Piastri was more comfortable with the MCL39, which appeared tricky to drive.

Norris, in particular, struggled with its handling, which could open the door for Piastri in terms of the title race.