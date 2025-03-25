Claim that Red Bull will axe Liam Lawson after meeting involving Honda

Red Bull have reportedly decided to axe Liam Lawson ahead of the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda will be put in Red Bull’s second seat for the next race, and Lawson will be demoted back to sister team Racing Bulls, according to De Telegraaf.

Rumours had intensified after the F1 Chinese Grand Prix at the weekend that Lawson’s time in the Red Bull could abruptly end after a bad start to the season.

Now, after just two races as Max Verstappen’s teammate, the notoriously ruthless team have reportedly decided to make another change.

A meeting on Tuesday in Dubai, where Red Bull major shareholder Chalerm Yoovidhya lives, is where Lawson’s fate was reportedly sealed.

Honda, Red Bull’s engine supplier, lent their support to promoting Tsunoda.

Red Bull have made no official comment on this report about axing Lawson.

Tsunoda is now reportedly set to make his debut for the main team at his home race in Japan, with full support from Japanese giants Honda.

A second crunch meeting is planned on Thursday, the report claims, in Milton Keynes where Red Bull are based.

Verstappen will be present for a discussion about how the struggling squad can close the gap to McLaren.

Red Bull set to axe Liam Lawson?

Lawson was given a promotion into the Red Bull at the end of 2024, after 11 impressive outings for their sister team.

Sergio Perez’s four-year stint was ended early, and he was paid off, after a poor season in which his inability to score points cost Red Bull. They conceded the constructors’ championship to McLaren in part because Perez could not contribute enough points.

Lawson was selected ahead of then-teammate Tsunoda for the promotion.

But Lawson has struggled more than expected in the first two rounds of 2025.

He has failed to advance beyond Q1 in either Australia or China.

Red Bull are already 40 points behind McLaren in the constructors’, while Verstappen trails Lando Norris in the drivers’.

McLaren’s two drivers, Norris and Oscar Piastri, have won a grand prix apiece already in a stark contrast to Red Bull’s woes.

However, McLaren have the fastest car while even the mighty Verstappen has found his RB21 difficult to drive.

Lawson, who has been unable to tame the 2025 Red Bull too, now looks likely to be the latest driver to be ditched from the team.

Tsunoda will have his chance, according to reports on Tuesday night, beginning in a week-and-a-half at the Japanese Grand Prix.