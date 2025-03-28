Lewis Hamilton’s brother Nicolas announces surprise return to racing in BTCC

Nicolas Hamilton will return to the British Touring Car Championship in 2025 after a 20-month hiatus, it has been announced.

The younger half-brother of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will drive a Cupra Leon for Un-Limited Motorsports, teaming up with Dexter Patterson and Max Hall in a three-car squad.

Nicolas Hamilton, who has cerebral palsy, made his BTCC debut back in 2015 with AmD Tuning but it wasn’t until 2019 that he started actively racing in the series.

The Briton continued competing in the BTCC until the middle of the 2023 season, achieving a best result of sixth at Donington Park with Team HARD.

The 33-year-old is hoping that his comeback in the BTCC will inspire other disabled people to follow their ambitions in motorsport.

"There is a place in motorsport for disabled people to feel valued and accepted in multiple roles within the sport, and I want to open people’s eyes to that," said Hamilton.

"I want to continue to prove that motorsport is for everyone and that racing can be a platform for opportunity and inclusivity. Un-Limited Motorsport and my partners believe in what I stand for, my talent, and my purpose. If I can be accepted, then so can others with a disability."

Un-Limited Motorsport began life in 2024 after the collapse of Hamilton’s former outfit, Team HARD.

It entered a single car for Daryl DeLeon last season but has expanded its operation to run three entries this year.

"It’s fantastic to have Nic Hamilton join Un-Limited Motorsport. He’s hugely determined to get back on the BTCC grid, and I’m proud that we could make it happen," said Bob Sharpless, Team Owner of Un-Limited Motorsport.

"Nic is not just an incredibly well-known driver – he’s an inspiration worldwide. The fact that he’s put his trust in our team speaks volumes about how far we’ve come in such a short time. We’re excited to support him on this journey and can’t wait to see what we achieve together."