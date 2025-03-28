Helmut Marko explains what happened in Red Bull’s “emergency meeting”

Helmut Marko has revealed that Red Bull’s post-Chinese Grand Prix “emergency meeting” was centred around showing Max Verstappen how they can improve this year’s F1 car.

It’s been an underwhelming start to the 2025 F1 season for Red Bull, even though Verstappen sits second in the drivers’ standings.

Verstappen finished second behind Lando Norris at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

In China, Verstappen finished fourth after a late-race charge to get past the Ferraris.

However, on balance, Red Bull probably had the fourth-fastest car in Shanghai.

Liam Lawson’s abysmal performances have highlighted how difficult this year’s RB21 is to drive.

The Kiwi has failed to score points in the opening two races - and has been demoted to Racing Bulls for the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix.

In his column for Speedweek, Marko shed light on Red Bull’s high-profile meeting in Milton Keynes earlier this week.

“After returning from China, a meeting took place in Milton Keynes, at which we investigated the questions of how and when Red Bull Racing will have a winning car again,” Marko wrote.

“That was a good conversation between Max and the engineers.

“We were able to show Verstappen what the general direction of development of the racing car looks like and what improvements are all being brought to the car.”

Marko's honest assessment

Marko was frank in his assessment of this year’s Red Bull, conceding that it is “difficult to drive”.

The Austrian was encouraged by Verstappen’s pace at the end of the race in Shanghai.

However, it was hard to get an accurate read, given that Oscar Piastri managed the pace at the front.

“Let’s talk about the competitiveness of the Red Bull Racing race car,” Marko added.

“After two race weekends, we can say about the characteristics and competitiveness of the RB21: We’re behind McLaren; the car is difficult to drive, and the setup isn’t exactly straightforward.

“But we saw in the second half of the race in China: If things go well, like Verstappen did at the end of the race, now on hard tyres, he can drive as fast as or even faster than the leader.

“In fairness though, I have to add that leader Piastri certainly wasn’t pushing the pace.”