Helmut Marko explains what happened in Red Bull’s “emergency meeting”

“That was a good conversation between Max and the engineers.”

Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko has revealed that Red Bull’s post-Chinese Grand Prix “emergency meeting” was centred around showing Max Verstappen how they can improve this year’s F1 car.

It’s been an underwhelming start to the 2025 F1 season for Red Bull, even though Verstappen sits second in the drivers’ standings.

Verstappen finished second behind Lando Norris at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

In China, Verstappen finished fourth after a late-race charge to get past the Ferraris.

However, on balance, Red Bull probably had the fourth-fastest car in Shanghai.

Liam Lawson’s abysmal performances have highlighted how difficult this year’s RB21 is to drive.

The Kiwi has failed to score points in the opening two races - and has been demoted to Racing Bulls for the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix.

In his column for Speedweek, Marko shed light on Red Bull’s high-profile meeting in Milton Keynes earlier this week.

“After returning from China, a meeting took place in Milton Keynes, at which we investigated the questions of how and when Red Bull Racing will have a winning car again,” Marko wrote.

“That was a good conversation between Max and the engineers.

“We were able to show Verstappen what the general direction of development of the racing car looks like and what improvements are all being brought to the car.”

Marko's honest assessment  

Marko was frank in his assessment of this year’s Red Bull, conceding that it is “difficult to drive”.

The Austrian was encouraged by Verstappen’s pace at the end of the race in Shanghai.

However, it was hard to get an accurate read, given that Oscar Piastri managed the pace at the front.

“Let’s talk about the competitiveness of the Red Bull Racing race car,” Marko added.

“After two race weekends, we can say about the characteristics and competitiveness of the RB21: We’re behind McLaren; the car is difficult to drive, and the setup isn’t exactly straightforward.

“But we saw in the second half of the race in China: If things go well, like Verstappen did at the end of the race, now on hard tyres, he can drive as fast as or even faster than the leader.

“In fairness though, I have to add that leader Piastri certainly wasn’t pushing the pace.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

DTM News
9m ago
New entry ensures Audi remains in the DTM in 2025
Audi R8
MotoGP
26m ago
2025 Americas MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE!
2024 Americas MotoGP
WSBK
47m ago
2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 PortugueseWorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
54m ago
Martin Brundle labels Red Bull driver situation “a mess” after Liam Lawson decision
Martin Brundle
WSBK News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea recovery “going incredibly well”, set for trackside return this weekend
Jonathan Rea

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Insider claims Red Bull tried to re-hire Alex Albon to replace Sergio Perez
Alex Albon
RR News
2h ago
Michael Dunlop causes a stir in testing with his intriguing choice of machinery
Michael Dunlop
F1 News
3h ago
Helmut Marko explains what happened in Red Bull’s “emergency meeting”
Helmut Marko
F1 News
4h ago
New driver handed Ferrari FP1 outing at an F1 grand prix
Dino Beganovic
WSBK News
5h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu sets record straight about MotoGP rumours
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.