Red Bull showcases special white livery for Japanese GP

Red Bull will pay tribute to its engine partner Honda with a one-off white livery at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Both world champion Max Verstappen and new signing Yuki Tsunoda will race at Suzuka in predominantly white colours, as Red Bull bids farewell to its successful partnership with Honda.

The design takes inspiration from the Honda RA272 with which the Japanese manufacturer scored its first F1 win as a constructor. The 2025 season marks 60 years since Richie Ginther won the 1965 Mexico GP in the now-iconic RA272.

Red Bull said “the livery recreates the RA272’s iconic Japanese flag motif, featuring the “H” logo on the nose and the simple Honda logo on the rear of the bodywork.”

Red Bull first joined forces with Honda in 2019 and has enjoyed incredible success in F1 since then.

Max Verstappen won four consecutive titles with Honda power from 2021-24, while Red Bull won the constructors’ championship in 2022 and 2023.

Red Bull Japan livery © Red Bull Content Pool

"Our relationship with Honda deserves celebration, it has been one of continued success and brought the Team one of the most triumphant and dominant periods in our history,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“Max has won four World titles with a Honda Power Unit and the Team have lifted two Constructors' titles, in addition, Honda's reliability enabled to complete the most successful season in the sport's history in 2023.

“This livery is a tribute to Honda's success in the sport and the final year of what has been a thoroughly enjoyable partnership. I am looking forward to seeing it out on track."

Red Bull and its sister squad AlphaTauri previously adopted an all-white colour scheme at the 2021 Turkish GP following Honda’s decision to quit F1 at the end of that season.

Honda continued to supply power units to both teams even after its official exit, and eventually decided to return to F1 for the 2026 rules cycle in partnership with Aston Martin.

By the time a decision to make a comeback was made, Red Bull had already pressed ahead with its plans to build an in-house power unit for the first time. Red Bull Powertrains has since received backing from American car maker Ford.

Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), said: “It is quite moving to see the RA272 tribute livery on the latest Red Bull Racing machine, in the final year of Honda and Red Bull’s partnership. Our successful path will continue to shine in the history of F1.”