Nico Hulkenberg's verdict after visiting Audi F1 factory in Germany

Nico Hulkenberg paid a visit to Audi’s new Formula 1 factory in Neuberg, Germany following the Chinese Grand Prix.

The trip gave Hulkenberg ta chance to assess the development of Audi’s in-house powertrain as the German manufacturer gears up for its maiden season in F1 in 2026.

Hulkenberg got a full tour of the facilities and spoke to various people involved in Audi’s most ambitious project in motorsport.

“I am impressed by what I have seen,” said the 37-year-old. “The facility demonstrates how seriously Audi takes F1.

“Everything Audi has done in motorsport has been executed with precision. After Adam [Baker] and Stefan [Dryer] gave me a tour of the factory, I am excited by the progress the team has made on the 2026 power unit.

“It was a pleasure to talk to the people in Neuburg and feel their passion. They are all working tirelessly and with dedication to make this project a success. I’m proud to be a part of this journey and excited for the years ahead.”

Over 400 staff are currently stationed at Neuberg, which has been the base of Audi’s motorsport activities for over a decade. Its race-winning cars in LMP1 (World Endurance Championship), DTM, Formula E and Dakar were all forged at the same site.

The Competence Center Motorsport, as it is called, was expanded in 2022 with a new building spanning 3,000 square meters being erected on site for the F1 project.

Audi’s new F1 power unit will be designed and manufactured at Neuberg, while the development of the chassis will take place at Sauber’s existing factory in Hinwil, Switzerland.

Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto will drive for Audi in 2026 following its takeover of the Sauber operation.