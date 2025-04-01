Williams snap up an F2 race winner after Alpine exit

Formula 2 race winner Victor Martins has joined Williams Racing Driver Academy after leaving Alpine’s young driver programme at the end of last season.

Martins will now receive training and guidance from Williams as he continues his journey towards Formula 1.

In addition, the Frenchman will get to drive the 2023-spec Williams FW35 at Monza this weekend as part of the squad’s TPC (testing of previous cars) programme.

Martins’ F2 rival Luke Browning, who is another member of Williams Academy, will also join him in the Monza test.

“I’m super happy to be joining the Williams Racing Driver Academy!" said Martins. "This is a new chapter for me, but my goal remains the same – to push myself to the limit, both as a person and as a racing driver, and to make it to Formula 1.

"Williams is an iconic team with an incredible history, and I’m confident this is the best place to be to help me achieve my goals. This year, I’ll put all my focus into winning the Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship with ART Grand Prix and maximising this opportunity with the Driver Academy both on and off the track.

"I look forward to working with everyone at Williams as we embark on this new journey together.”

Martins previously enjoyed a long relationship with his homegrown manufacturer Alpine, joining its F1 academy in 2021 after clinching the Formula Renault Eurocup title.

Carrying the famous blue shade of Alpine, he won the Formula 3 title in 2022 with ART and subsequently earned his first chance to drive an F1 car the following year.

His rookie campaign in Formula 2 in 2023 yielded one feature race win and nine further podiums, placing him a strong fifth in the title standings.

However, he had a much more difficult sophomore year in F2 following the series’ adoption of a new Dallara chassis, as he slipped to seventh in the championship with just one sprint win to his name.

Alpine announced at the end of last year that it has split with Martins, but he has now found another link to F1 via Williams.

He will continue to race in F2 this year with ART and is aiming to win the overall title in his third attempt.

