Christian Horner names two sacked Red Bull drivers who were “promoted too soon”

Christian Horner has admitted that Red Bull have been guilty of promoting drivers prematurely.

The notoriously ruthless F1 team axed Liam Lawson after just two grands prix in 2025, sending him back to sister team Racing Bulls and replacing him with Yuki Tsunoda.

Tsunoda will be in the Red Bull at this weekend’s F1 Japanese Grand Prix, on home turf.

But Horner has thought back to two drivers who were sacked by Red Bull, only to rebound with impressive F1 careers which go from strength to strength.

“In previous years we have perhaps promoted drivers too soon,” the Red Bull team principal told Sky Sports.

“If I think back to Alex Albon’s time…

“Pierre Gasly was rushed through as Daniel Ricciardo moved to Renault.

“Particularly in Red Bull Racing, perhaps we have moved these juniors too soon.

“But that’s why we have a young driver programme and a talent pool which we’re looking to develop and invest in.

“It has given many drivers, seven of the drivers on the current grid, have come through the Red Bull programme at some time.”

Sacked Red Bull drivers rebuilt F1 careers

Alex Albon

Gasly only drove for Red Bull 12 times in 2019 but, after scoring 63 points compared to teammate Max Verstappen’s 181, was ditched.

Albon, who had only driven 12 times for sister team Toro Rosso, replaced Gasly. But he was dropped in favour of Sergio Perez.

Both Albon, now a star with Williams, and Gasly who impresses for Alpine, rebuilt to become established F1 drivers.

Perez, who was sacked in favour of Lawson, doesn’t currently have a seat but claims several teams are interested in hiring him.

Tsunoda is the next driver who must tackle the tricky RB21 which has even given Verstappen problems.

“Yuki has done four and a bit seasons in Formula 1. We know his skill-set well,” Horner said.

“It’s firmly on us to develop the car to ensure it’s drivable for both drivers.

“He’s under contract for several years to come so we have those options on him. But our focus is here and now.

“He has the opportunity, he has earned it. It’s down to him to make the most of it.”