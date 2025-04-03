Yuki Tsunoda reveals Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez advice before first Red Bull race

Yuki Tsunoda has revealed that former Red Bull drivers Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez have offered support before his first race with the team at Suzuka.

Tsunoda will race for Red Bull for the first time at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix following their brutal decision to drop Liam Lawson after just two races.

Lawson struggled for overall performance during his first two races with the team, qualifying at the back in both sessions in China.

It means Tsunoda will finally have a chance to race alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull after over four years at their junior team.

Several drivers, including Gasly and Perez, have struggled alongside Verstappen.

Ahead of his debut with the team, Tsunoda thanked Gasly and Perez for their support before Japan.

“I got a message from Pierre that he wanted a call with me about the experience he had in Red Bull,” Tsunoda explained.

“The things he should have done in Red Bull and wanted to share a couple of ideas that could work for the coming races in Red Bull. That was very nice of him. They were very useful tips.

“I also got from Checo as well. All of the Red Bull family drivers. Very supportive messages. Those two have been very supportive to me. Very appreciated and the drivers I respect the most. Very happy.”

Gasly was drafted into Red Bull as Daniel Ricciardo's replacement for 2019.

However, like Lawson, Gasly struggled to get to grips with the Red Bull.

Alex Albon replaced him after just 12 races as Gasly returned to Toro Rosso.

Speaking about the phone call with Tsunoda ahead of this weekend, Gasly said: “We spoke on the phone. Obviously, the way I was also given this opportunity. Just in terms of what didn’t quite work out and things that could have been different.

“I think he’s got the experience, he’s got the speed. I have always backed him up. I have raced against him and with him for two years. I have seen his raw speed. I have seen what he was capable of doing already back at the time and I was always back in 2021, always said he was a extremely fast. He’s got the speed.

“I think he’s got a strong character. Does it mean he’s going to be successful at Red Bull Racing? No. Can he be successful at Red Bull Racing? Yes. But it’s slightly more complicated.

“I just wish him the best. I have shared my thoughts and my experience from my time there. Time will tell. I think he’s definitely a very strong driver.”

“It can’t be crazier than this”

Tsunoda will make his Red Bull F1 debut at his home race in Japan.

The 24-year-old conceded that his situation “can’t be crazier” after his sudden promotion from Racing Bulls.

“Really looking forward to it. It can’t be crazier than this I guess this situation,” Tsunoda explained.

“First race in Red Bull Racing but also on top of it, your home grand prix. The best situation ever in terms of anything. I am just excited.

“Simulator went well. I spent a few days in Tokyo which was really busy but at the same time I wanted to spend it with the friends as well. Really good so far.”