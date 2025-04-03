Yuki Tsunoda reveals Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez advice before first Red Bull race

“Those two have been very supportive to me. Very appreciated and the drivers I respect the most. Very happy.”

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda has revealed that former Red Bull drivers Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez have offered support before his first race with the team at Suzuka.

Tsunoda will race for Red Bull for the first time at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix following their brutal decision to drop Liam Lawson after just two races.

Lawson struggled for overall performance during his first two races with the team, qualifying at the back in both sessions in China.

It means Tsunoda will finally have a chance to race alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull after over four years at their junior team.

Several drivers, including Gasly and Perez, have struggled alongside Verstappen.

Ahead of his debut with the team, Tsunoda thanked Gasly and Perez for their support before Japan.

“I got a message from Pierre that he wanted a call with me about the experience he had in Red Bull,” Tsunoda explained.

“The things he should have done in Red Bull and wanted to share a couple of ideas that could work for the coming races in Red Bull. That was very nice of him. They were very useful tips.

“I also got from Checo as well. All of the Red Bull family drivers. Very supportive messages. Those two have been very supportive to me. Very appreciated and the drivers I respect the most. Very happy.”

Gasly was drafted into Red Bull as Daniel Ricciardo's replacement for 2019.

However, like Lawson, Gasly struggled to get to grips with the Red Bull.

Alex Albon replaced him after just 12 races as Gasly returned to Toro Rosso.

Speaking about the phone call with Tsunoda ahead of this weekend, Gasly said: “We spoke on the phone. Obviously, the way I was also given this opportunity. Just in terms of what didn’t quite work out and things that could have been different.

“I think he’s got the experience, he’s got the speed. I have always backed him up. I have raced against him and with him for two years. I have seen his raw speed. I have seen what he was capable of doing already back at the time and I was always back in 2021, always said he was a extremely fast. He’s got the speed.

“I think he’s got a strong character. Does it mean he’s going to be successful at Red Bull Racing? No. Can he be successful at Red Bull Racing? Yes. But it’s slightly more complicated.

“I just wish him the best. I have shared my thoughts and my experience from my time there. Time will tell. I think he’s definitely a very strong driver.”

“It can’t be crazier than this”

Tsunoda will make his Red Bull F1 debut at his home race in Japan.

The 24-year-old conceded that his situation “can’t be crazier” after his sudden promotion from Racing Bulls.

“Really looking forward to it. It can’t be crazier than this I guess this situation,” Tsunoda explained.

“First race in Red Bull Racing but also on top of it, your home grand prix. The best situation ever in terms of anything. I am just excited.

“Simulator went well. I spent a few days in Tokyo which was really busy but at the same time I wanted to spend it with the friends as well. Really good so far.” 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
3m ago
Max Verstappen: Instagram like criticising Red Bull ‘not a mistake’
Max Verstappen will have his fifth teammate since 2018
F1 News
18m ago
Sergio Perez’s father drops shocking Red Bull conspiracy after F1 driver shake-up
Antonio Perez Garibay
F1 News
48m ago
Liam Lawson details ‘done deal’ phone call that ended his Red Bull stint
Liam Lawson has returned to Racing Bulls
F1 News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc confident in Ferrari recovery despite “big pain” from China DQs
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
1h ago
‘Very unusual’ - Why Helmut Marko has left Yuki Tsunoda puzzled
Yuki Tsunoda says he is yet to hear from Helmut Marko

More News

F1 News
1h ago
George Russell relaxed on new Mercedes F1 deal: “There’s no rush”
George Russell
F1 News
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda reveals Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez advice before first Red Bull race
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
2h ago
Liam Lawson expects Yuki Tsunoda to be “more comfortable” on Red Bull debut in Japan
Liam Lawson
MotoGP Feature
12h ago
Pedro Acosta’s MotoGP future: Stay at KTM, go to Ducati... or Pramac?
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP News
16h ago
Test rider hints at Aprilia development for Jorge Martin return
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP