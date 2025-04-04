Helmut Marko offers first verdict on Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull future

Helmut Marko has offered his first appraisal of Yuki Tsunoda in the Red Bull.

Tsunoda entered his home round at this weekend’s F1 Japanese Grand Prix debuting for Red Bull.

Liam Lawson’s two disappointing rounds caused him to be dumped back to Racing Bulls, and replaced by Tsunoda.

On Friday at Suzuka, Red Bull’s harsh decision-making appeared fruitful.

Racing Bulls’ Lawson was fifth-fastest in FP2 on Friday. His teammate Isack Hadjar was third.

Red Bull’s Tsunoda was sixth in the opening session - his first at a race weekend for the team.

Helmut Marko positive about Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

Marko reacted to Sky Sports: “A very good day for Yuki and for all of our young drivers.

“Hadjar did well, and Lawson recovered.”

Marko was asked if Tsunoda showed that he can keep the Red Bull drive long-term.

“He proved it today, yes,” he answered.

Jacques Villeneuve said: “We are not used to seeing him so relaxed.

“Maybe the fact that he’s finally in the big team he feels at home, where he deserves to be.”

Naomi Schiff said: “He has rebounded in a great way. There is no time to be down or to frown.

“Yuki had to rise to the occasion when they came calling. Here we are.

“The question is: will he rise to the occasion? It has been a great start.

“There will be challenges. One of them will be emotional. Can he maintain his cool zen character? It is one thing he has worked on.

“Also, his feedback on a technical perspective.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

